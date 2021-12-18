ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Parham Jr. Has Message For Fans After Scary Incident

By Daniel Bates
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first drive of Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs and Chargers ended with something no NFL fan ever wants to see. Chargers tight end Donald Parham was knocked unconscious after impacting the ground in the endzone. Parham would have to be stretchered off and taken to a local hospital during...

