Driver arrested for DUI after fatal hit-and-run in Pinellas County

A driver was arrested for DUI after a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Pinellas County Saturday morning.

Deputies say the vehicle was going south on US-19 just south of Innisbrook Dr. when a pedestrian tried to run across the highway.

The car hit the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene. Authorities say the driver left the scene but was found by deputies at Alderman Rd. and Belcher Rd. within minutes.

The driver, 33-year-old Cheddy Herland Lewis, was arrested for DUI and taken to Pinellas County jail.