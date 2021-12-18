ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bobby Shmurda Sees Green in “Shmoney” Music Video Featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel

Cover picture for the articleBobby Shmurda is back with a new single and music video titled “Shmoney” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel. The new track marks the fourth single this year from the Brooklyn native. Produced by Tay Keith,...

rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

India Royale Shows Off Her Ring Following Lil Durk Engagement

Chicago rapper Lil Durk and his longtime partner India Royale got engaged this weekend during a concert in the rapper's hometown. The "Lion Eyes" artist got down on one knee in front of the entire crowd and India happily said yes, marking an exciting moment for everybody in attendance. India proceeded to remember the incredible moment by posting photos on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rick Ross Shares Video Of Fan Proposing To Him At Memphis Club

Rick Ross is clearly the man of the hour after a fan proposed to him at a Memphis club. Ahead of the release of his new album, Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper attended Curtis Givens’ party over the weekend and shared a video of a fan holding up a ring in the crowd and mouthing words about wedding bells.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Performs At Rolling Loud, Gets Trash Thrown At Him By Fans Expecting Future

San Bernardino, CA – DaBaby received a less than warm welcome when he stepped on stage during the final day of Rolling Loud California. On Sunday (December 12), the controversial rapper hit the Ciroc stage as a surprise performer and immediately upset fans who were instead expecting Future based on the festival’s schedule. Baby, who was originally scheduled to perform on the Power 106 stage, had reportedly been swapped with Future, but it seems the Rolling Loud organizers didn’t let the audience know about the switch until it was too late.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Bobby Shmurda Reflects On How One Hour Changed His Life

On Saturday, Bobby Shmurda shared on Twitter some words of encouragement for people trying to accomplish their dreams. The “Hot N***a” rapper spoke on how many people have dreams they never chased and spend the rest of their lives mad because they never tried to accomplish it. Bobby states how accomplishing his dream only cost him $20 and one hour in the studio.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Thinks DMX Is The GOAT

DMX had the voice. The way that he said each word with unmatched energy and emotion facilitated the late rapper's path to the top of the game. For decades, DMX was known to rap fans as one of the absolute best vocalists and storytellers of all time, with more classic records than we can count. He passed away earlier this year and while his passing was a massive blow to the hip-hop community, DMX received a whole lot of flowers while he was still here.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Absolutely Dominates Push-Up Contest: Watch

Bobby Shmurda is fresh out of a six-year prison stint, so he's had a lot of time to strengthen his muscles for whenever he gets challenged to impromptu push-up contests. During his recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Bobby was challenged to do as many push-ups as he could, and he ended up absolutely obliterating anybody that he faced off against.
FITNESS
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Offers Rowdy Rebel Advice On Label Issues

When Meek Mill first exposed his issues with his label in October, many fans took notice, and people like Keyshia Cole supported Meek in his efforts to fight back. He tweeted that he needed to lawyer up because his label left him in the dark about payments: "I haven’t get paid from music and I don’t know how much money labels make off me. I need lawyers asap!!!”
CELEBRITIES
respect-mag.com

Roc Nation’s Bobby Fishscale Debuts “The Evolution” EP ft. Juicy J, Quavo, Zaytoven, and more

Hailing from Quincy, Florida, rising hip-hop artist, Bobby Fishscale has debuted the release of EP project The Evolution, which includes collaborations with Quavo, Juicy J, DJ Paul, Mozzy and more. The highly-anticipated 8 track project features three standout singles released earlier this year: “Role Models” which delivers powerful lyrics about...
QUINCY, FL
Vulture

Gucci Mane Remembers Young Dolph in Tribute ‘Long Live Dolph’

Gucci Mane is remembering his late collaborator Young Dolph. The rapper paid tribute with new song “Long Live Dolph” just over a month after Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in a shooting on November 17. “RIP to Dolph, long, long live the legend / From Memphis to the six, they felt you in the bricks,” Gucci raps. “The day you died, it broke my heart, a day I won’t forget / One thing you know, you’re missed, one thing you know, we pissed.” Gucci, an icon of Atlanta trap, collaborated with Memphis rapper Dolph on the mixtapes EastAtlantaMemphis in 2013 and Felix Brothers, also with Peewee Longway, in 2015. Gucci’s music video for “Long Live Dolph” includes footage from Dolph’s memorial and images of the two rappers together. “Never get your flowers while you’re here, and damn, that says a lot,” Gucci raps. “All this senseless violence that I’m seein’, I swear it needs to stop.”
CELEBRITIES
smilepolitely.com

Nectar drops “Routine” music video, featuring C-U businesses

Indie punk band Nectar have dropped the music video for their latest single "Routine." The video sees singer Kamila Glowacki playing guitar and singing in various small businesses throughout C-U, skating, and hanging out with the rest of the band. Glowacki says:. "Routine" is a song about reframing the monotony...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

