'Slam Dunk' Film Receives a New Visual

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the announcement of the new Slam Dunk anime movie debut in Fall 2022, the publisher took it to Twitter to release a new visual teasing the animated film. From the image, we can see that...

geekculture.co

New Slam Dunk Animated Movie Shoots For Fall 2022 Release

Slam Dunk, the classic basketball manga and anime series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue back in the 1990s, just got a new poster for its upcoming anime movie. Viewers will get to feel the excitement and adrenaline rush of high school basketball and the red jerseys of Shohoku High again very soon.
COMICS
substreammagazine.com

Thtbull Shares Lavish Visual For New Single, “Scorpion”

Rising artist Thtbull shows us the lavish lifestyle that the grind provides him in the new visual for the new hit “Scorpion.” Directed by Phvzes, Thtbull, with two other beauties, flaunts endless cash, bottles of lean and more. Rapping about his extravagant taste, Thtbull grabs a few Supreme toy guns and watches the fun ensue. One thing leads to another and the rest of the night is left to our imagination.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

'Harry Potter' Stars Return to Hogwarts in Official HBO Max Reunion Poster

HBO Max on Thursday unveiled the official poster for the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The poster sees stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reunite in Hogwarts’ decorated Great Hall, alongside a multitude of familiar faces from the franchise.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp’s Acting Replacement Is Out With New Film

When it comes to Johnny Depp, this past year has been a rocky road for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until next spring where Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Your Name.' Director Makoto Shinkai Announces New Film 'Suzume no Tojimari'

Your Name. and Weathering With You director Makoto Shinkai has unveiled the title of his first movie in three years, Suzume no Tojimari. Set for a Fall 2022 release, the upcoming film follows the liberation and growth of a young girl named Suzume, who travels around Japan to close doors that promise calamity and destruction:
MOVIES
Variety

2022 Annie Awards: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Scores 10 Nominations, Netflix Leads Streamers

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall and presented by the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association, the Annie Awards recognize excellence in cinema and television. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”...
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

The Story Of Film: A New Generation Review

Mark Cousins is a bridge between filmmaking and film criticism. Whereas most feel pressured to pick one side or the other, in the decade since The Story Of Film: An Odyssey, Cousins has established himself as a scholar who comments on the form by creating heartfelt essay films narrated in his distinct-to-the-point-of-parody style. Works have included the self-explanatory A Story Of Children And Film, an ode to his divided hometown I Am Belfast, and this year’s deeply personal The Story Of Looking, inspired by the threat of losing his eyesight.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Hawkeye' Directors Tease Additional Marvel Cameos for the Series

Hawkeye directors Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood have teased more cameos for the Marvel Disney+ series. In a recent conversation with Radio Times, the directors discussed Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova character’s appearance in the latest episode of Hawkeye. Templemore-Finlayson said, “We love keeping little secrets like that, because I think the fans really like the reveals when they do see them. And then they get to experience it new and as a surprise, so it’s always more fun.”
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

Pharaoh: A New Era Trailer Showcases the Title’s Visual Upgrades

This morning, Dotemu revealed a new trailer for their remake of the beloved city-builder, Pharaoh, showing off the sleek 4K update. It’s been a while since we’ve heard much about Pharaoh: A New Era, the upcoming full remake of the classic city-builder game. Thankfully, today brings some fresh gameplay in the form of a side-by-side comparison between the original and the new 4K hotness:
VIDEO GAMES
substreammagazine.com

AllOne Shares New Visual For “Don’t We?”

Lyrical gunslinger Bruce Pandolfo, who records and performs under the moniker AllOne, has premiered the animated music video for his mesmerizing tale of two cities “Don’t We? (feat. Brian Kjellgren of Sargasm).”. AllOne conjures two characters’ dreamscapes with his unique blend of rapid-fire delivery and knack for scene-setting...
HIP HOP
ComicBook

Last Night in Soho Featurette Breaks Down Film's Impressive Visual Effects

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho impressed genre fans for a number of reasons, as its story offered its fair share of twists and turns, while also offering the filmmaker's signature and ambitious visual sensibilities. As if replicating the look of the '60s wasn't enough of a challenge, a number of sequences required some trickery when it came to reflections, as actor Thomasin McKenzie's image would appear as Anya Taylor-Joy and vice versa. In honor of those accomplishments, befores & afters has released a VFX reel from DNEG to highlight how the film pulled off those confounding sequences.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
MOVIES

