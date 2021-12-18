'Slam Dunk' Film Receives a New Visual

Mark Cousins is a bridge between filmmaking and film criticism. Whereas most feel pressured to pick one side or the other, in the decade since The Story Of Film: An Odyssey, Cousins has established himself as a scholar who comments on the form by creating heartfelt essay films narrated in his distinct-to-the-point-of-parody style. Works have included the self-explanatory A Story Of Children And Film, an ode to his divided hometown I Am Belfast, and this year’s deeply personal The Story Of Looking, inspired by the threat of losing his eyesight.
Comments / 0