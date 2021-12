COLUMBUS, Ohio -- To say Ohio’s redistricting process has been a bumpy ride this year would be an understatement. Redistricting -- the once-a-decade business of redrawing legislative district maps -- got off to a bad start, starting from behind after the U.S. Census Bureau announced in February that it would be as much as six months late in completing its work and sending its data to the states.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO