Wireless communication at 2.4GHz has been very popular for decades, and for good reason. It's been relatively fast and has had good enough range for just about anything you throw at it, except WI-Fi. While modern routers can deliver 200Mbps or more using 2.4GHz, some people would like to leave it behind for a 5GHz future with much greater capacity. Not only that, but many people have reported that their 2.4GHz smart home equipment simply doesn't work as expected when connected to some newer systems. If you're looking for a 5GHz smart plug, there's really only one option for the time being, but there are some other ways to avoid using your 2.4GHz network.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO