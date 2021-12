This MCU article contains MAJOR spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest installment in the Marvel pantheon, has hit theaters, complete with an ending that is sure to reverberate across the MCU—if not because Doctor Strange has left cracks in the multiverse than in the space it will leave in the Avengers where Peter Parker once stood. The movie crams a lot into its two-and-a-half-hour runtime, giving rewarding endings to not one but three Peter Parkers. How does it do it? And what does No Way Home’s ending mean for the future of Spider-Man and the MCU? We break it all down below…

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO