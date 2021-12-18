Not a pretty day

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Wednesday night, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. A breezy southwest wind will surge in more clouds for Thursday and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) A sprinkle is possible on Thursday, but most locations will remain dry. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off in the 30s in the morning and end in the low 50s in the afternoon. Patchy areas of rain will be possible, especially in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Christmas Eve night will be in the upper 30s with a slight chance for rain. (Credit: CBS 2) Christmas Day will feature highs about ten degrees above average in the mid-40s. A few showers will be possible. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Shower chances continue into early next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 27. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High 44. FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High 51.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO