Environment

Not a pretty day

By Matt Barrentine
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff and on rain, showers, and the occasional thunderstorm will persist throughout our Saturday. Even when it’s not actively raining, it will be damp, gray, and the roads will be slick. So please be careful as you drive around...

www.fox10tv.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
skisoutheast.com

Wednesday Is Looking Pretty Fun

The middle of the week looks like a lot of fun out on the slopes. The second day of the winter season has some cooler temperatures and even a few snow flurries this morning. More importantly, the incredible snowmaking crews have had a chance to work on the bases and refresh the slopes once again.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Baldwin Co
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Wednesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Wednesday night, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. A breezy southwest wind will surge in more clouds for Thursday and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) A sprinkle is possible on Thursday, but most locations will remain dry. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off in the 30s in the morning and end in the low 50s in the afternoon. Patchy areas of rain will be possible, especially in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Christmas Eve night will be in the upper 30s with a slight chance for rain. (Credit: CBS 2) Christmas Day will feature highs about ten degrees above average in the mid-40s. A few showers will be possible. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Shower chances continue into early next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 27. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High 44. FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High 51.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chills In The 10s and 20s Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winds will slowly diminish tonight, however, temperatures will be cold enough that even a slight wind will make it feel MUCH colder. Expect wind chills to fall into the 10s and 20s across central Maryland overnight. That means that the chill will be very noticeable for kiddos at the bus stop in the morning and the full winter gear is needed. Other than that, the weather tomorrow is pretty ideal for local holiday travel. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a clipper system passes to our north. A stray flurry is possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, but for...
MARYLAND STATE

