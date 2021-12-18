ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Statement from WGXA regarding YouTube TV and Disney Media

By JEFF COX WGXA NEWS
wgxa.tv
 4 days ago

On Friday, December 17, the programming carriage agreement between Disney Media, the parent company of ABC...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

#Youtube Tv#Wgxa#Disney Media#Abc Network
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Warns That ABC, ESPN Could Be Pulled From YouTube TV This Week as Carriage Fight Goes Public

The Walt Disney Co. on Monday warned that its networks could be pulled from Google’s YouTube TV streaming service this week, as the two sides are in the midst of a dispute over carriage fees. If the entertainment and technology giants don’t come to new terms by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, Disney’s channels including ABC, ESPN, Freeform and FX could be pulled from the virtual multichannel video provider (vMVPD). The company began warning viewers of its channels about the potential disruption on Monday afternoon. “Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with...
Android Headlines

Disney & ESPN Channels Set To Go Dark On YouTube TV Tonight

If YouTube TV and Disney don’t come to an agreement today, you will lose ABC, Disney and ESPN channels at midnight tonight. The carriage deal between YouTube TV and Disney is set to expire tonight at midnight, and that is when those channels will be removed from your service. However, the good news here is that YouTube TV will decrease your monthly price to $49.99 (that’s $15 off) until Disney channels are brought back to the service.
Gamespot

YouTube TV Could Be Getting Cheaper If It Loses Disney's Channels

Google's live TV streaming service YouTube TV has given customers a cautious heads up, warning that the company's partnership with Disney may not be renewed past its contracted date. YouTube has said that if the two companies can't come to an agreement by the deadline, the streaming service will lose 18 channels--but it will reduce the service's subscription price by $15 if that comes to pass.
KTBS

Disney channels, including ABC, removed from YouTube TV as deal lapses

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disney's channels, including ABC, are being removed from YouTube TV after the two companies were unable to renew their deal by Friday's deadline. The Disney channels being removed from Google's streaming service include ABC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Freeform, the FX networks and National Geographic channels.
Vulture

Well, YouTube TV Just Removed All Its Disney-Owned Channels

Uh-oh, the girls are fighting again. Channels owned by Disney — including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, Freeform, National Geographic and more — have disappeared from Google’s YouTube TV after months of failed negotiations. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV,” YouTube TV confirmed in a blog post statement. “We will be decreasing our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99, while this content remains off of our platform.” The streaming service added that it will continue to advocate for its customers in hopes of restoring the content that’s been lost. In the meantime, it noted that customers could consider purchasing the Disney Bundle for access to a limited amount of Disney content (the $13.99/month bundle offers Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu on-demand with ads). Meanwhile, Disney issued a statement of its own to Variety, claiming that YouTube TV “declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions” and that Disney is ready to quickly “reach an equitable agreement” in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers.
sportspromedia.com

YouTube TV could lose ESPN in Disney carriage dispute

YouTube TV has warned customers in the US that they could lose access to ESPN and other Disney-owned channels due to a carriage dispute. The subscription streaming service launched in 2017 and targets customers who still want to receive pay-TV but want to ‘cut the cord’ and bypass traditional cable platforms. It currently offers more than 85 channels, including major sports providers, and is available across the entire US.
TechHive

YouTube TV vs. Disney: 5 things to know about the possible blackout

Just a week after YouTube settled its differences with Roku, YouTube TV subscribers are getting more carriage dispute drama, this time with Disney threatening blackouts for all its cable channels. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two sides have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 17 to reach a deal....
kennythepirate.com

YouTube TV and Disney Fail to Strike a New Agreement

Disney and YouTube TV have failed to strike a deal. What does this mean for subscribers?. YouTube TV is streaming giant YouTube’s service that provides countless users with live network TV as well as on demand streaming. The company was recently struggling in negotiations with Disney to keep Disney’s family of channels on its server. For the full story, click here.
ABC 33/40 News

YouTube TV announces new deal with Disney

On Friday, a deal between YouTube TV and Disney stalled and caused YouTube TV subscribers to lose all Disney-owned channels including ESPN and local ABC stations like WBMA but the holdout between the two companies did not last too long. In a statement released Sunday, YouTube TV announced a deal had finally been reached.
fox5ny.com

YouTube TV, Disney reach deal to resume channels

Google’s contract dispute with Disney has come to an end. Google announced a deal with Disney on Sunday that will allow Disney-owned channels to return to the YouTubeTV lineup. Their previous deal expired on Friday, prompting Youtube TV to drop those networks from its streaming platform. "We’re happy to...
Android Headlines

YouTube TV Regains Disney & ESPN, But Has The Damage Been Done?

On Friday night, YouTube TV lost 17 channels as it was unable to come to an agreement with Disney over its channels. However, those channels did come back on Sunday, after YouTube TV and Disney were able to come to a deal. Surprisingly, for the same $65/month. So there was no price increase like many were expecting.
