Back in June, it was announced that Amazon plans to make a second season of Good Omens. The show starred David Tennant and Michael Sheen and was based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. It's been confirmed that Tennant and Sheen are returning for the series, and Gaiman shared the first look at Season 2 last month. This week, Variety confirmed that another big name will be returning for the Amazon Prime series. According to the report, Jon Hamm will be back as Archangel Gabriel.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO