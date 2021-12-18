ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers vs. Vols basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and the Univerisity of Tennessee’s basketball game will just have to wait.

According to a tweet sent out by the Tiger Men’s Basketball program, the game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.

The release also stated:

All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase.

