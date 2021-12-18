ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate deadly Friday night shooting in Orlando

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
Orlando police cruiser

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orlando after a deadly shooting on Friday night.

Orlando Police said the shooting happened on the 1600 block of 33rd Street.

The shooting call came into OPD around 10:40 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, life-saving measures were performed on the victim, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any other information regarding this deadly shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1- 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 5

KLMW
4d ago

Orlando is get bad that why i moved East to Bithlo near Orlando but more safer and quiter away from them crazy ass brothers.

Reply
3
 

