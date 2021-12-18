Police investigate deadly Friday night shooting in Orlando

Orlando police cruiser

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orlando after a deadly shooting on Friday night.

Orlando Police said the shooting happened on the 1600 block of 33rd Street.

The shooting call came into OPD around 10:40 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, life-saving measures were performed on the victim, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any other information regarding this deadly shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1- 800-423-TIPS (8477).