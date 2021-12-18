Grab-and-Go Holiday Goodies at Downtown Las Vegas’ Freed’s Bakery

Follow our friend dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas .

Freed’s Bakery

In case you missed it, Las Vegas institution Freed’s Bakery hosted its grand opening celebration on Thursday, December 9. Festivities included raffles, free sweets, giveaways and more, including a ribbon cutting with Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz.

Located at 60 E. California Ave. in the Corner Building Las Vegas, just off of Main Street, the Arts District outpost is smaller than the other Freed’s locations. The 630-square-foot space features grab-and-go items such as Christma cookies, cake slices, eclairs, cupcakes, cookies and ice cream sandwiches. Customers can pre-order a variety of cakes for pickups, however.

photo courtesy of Freed’s Bakery

The new location’s decor also separates it from its counterparts. It features a colorful and playful, dessert-inspired mural by Shan Michael Evans with faces hidden in tiered cakes.

Another highlight is a historic portrait gallery curated by Brian Paco Alvarez and his Psionic Art Works consultancy. The gallery is a tribute to Freed’s, which opened its first location in 1959. The collection underscores the family-run bakery’s history and includes photographs of some of its most famous customers from over the years.

photo courtesy of Freed’s Bakery

The next time you’re grubbing or hanging out in the Arts District, save room for dessert.

Welcome to the neighborhood, Freed’s Bakery!

The bakery is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.