Highway Patrol launches new recruitment website

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has launched a newly redesigned recruitment website that includes detailed information for individuals interested in patrol careers.

The website at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/recruit website features an interactive platform with photos and videos covering such topics as Why OSHP?; Careers; Academy; Meet the Team, and Frequently Asked Questions, along with a portal for filling out an application. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 34.

“This website gives prospective cadets a first-hand look at what it means to be a trooper and outlines the steps to take to get there," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

The website also introduces potential applicants to the recruiter in their geographical region, while also featuring career opportunities and testimonials from current members.

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
