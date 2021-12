Andy Murray will return to the Australian Open next month, three years after playing what he feared would be the final match of his career.The 34-year-old has accepted a wild card for the tournament as he looks to extend a record which has seen him finish runner-up in Melbourne five times.Murray lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round in 2019, shortly after revealing he was set to undergo hip surgery.After the match Murray said: “It’s an amazing place to play tennis. If it was my last match, it was an amazing way to end.”Murray withdrew from the...

