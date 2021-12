While there’s no denying that Xiaomi’s success started with powerful budget and mid-range phones, the company is becoming increasingly known for innovative and unique flagship phones. Remember the Mi 11 Ultra – not only did it pack the world’s biggest camera phone sensor but it featured a unique and quirky camera back display. Well, it looks like the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will top this as a new leak reveals a brilliantly bold, extra large camera display. Thanks to kind folk at Dutch website LetsGoDigital we even have 3D concept renders of the phone - which will be one of the best Xiaomi phones we have seen to date.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO