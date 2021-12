It looks like one of the most eligible bachelors in food celebrity land is off the market. Bobby Flay is apparently smitten with his new girlfriend, writer Christina Pérez. Speaking to People in a recent interview, he said she is "so lovely" and added that "she's always the light at the end of the day for me." Insert a love-struck googly-eyed emoji. Pérez, who is a vegetarian, is apparently rubbing off on Flay, as girlfriends will do, in terms of lifestyle, and even on the way he cooks and eats, as the famed TV chef says she is teaching him to cook "with a lot less meat."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO