Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon northwest of Salina. Chad Markby, 38, of Culver, was northbound on N. Hedville Road in a 2011 Ford F250 pickup when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a southbound 2020 General Motors FedEx van driven by April Padget, 38, of Salina, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The collision occurred at approximately 2:23 p.m. Tuesday just north of the intersection with Watkins Road.

SALINA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO