Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 3. I felt like it took Jalen Hurts most of the first quarter to feel comfortable, and he certainly didn’t look comfortable on those two early sacks, including the one he fumbled away. That’s not surprising after a 23-day layoff. But once he settled in, Hurts did some good things. Obviously, the INT wasn’t his fault – it was a perfect throw that Dallas Goedert dropped … and kicked? After that, he delivered the ball really well. He did not look particularly nimble on that ankle, and he didn’t run a lot, although he did rush for his 9th TD of the season. But overall it was a solid performance for Hurts in his first game after the Giants disaster.

