201 avalanches occur in Colorado in single week, hazardous conditions persist

An avalanche area sign found along Loveland Pass. Photo Credit: mtcurado (iStock). mtcurado

According to reports on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website, 201 avalanches took place around Colorado from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16. Those planning on entering the backcountry should proceed with caution.

Avalanches are rated in two different ways — size relative to path and destructive force, with each scale stretching from one to the most extreme level of five. The most intense avalanche that took place this past week was a naturally triggered slide in the Barcelona Bowl of the Gunnison zone on December 10. It was rated as R3-D3, which basically means it was medium-size relative to the path with enough destructive force to kill people, destroy vehicles, and destroy a wood frame home. Thankfully, this took place in a remote area.

In total, 108 slides took place at the D2 level, which are slides with enough force to bury, injure, or kill a human.

Two big snowstorms dropped feet of powder on a weaker base layer recently, which coupled with strong winds, creating a dangerous situation in the backcountry. As of December 17, avalanche risk is rated as ‘considerable’ in most of the state — a three of five on the risk scale — with the exception of the Sangre de Cristos and the Front Range, where it’s rated at the slightly less risky ‘moderate’ level.

Early season is often a dangerous time in Colorado’s backcountry, as inconsistent snow and fluctuating temperatures can lead to unstable layering. While a big dump is typically considered good news at resorts with avalanche mitigation, this results in a spike of avalanche risk elsewhere.

Over the past week, statewide snowpack has shot from around 50% of the 20-year to-date median to 78%, with the southwest region jumping from around 30% of the to-date median to 84%. That’s a lot of new snow and a lot of new risk.

Those entering Colorado’s backcountry this winter should have knowledge of avalanche risk mitigation. Bring avalanche safety gear when in avalanche terrain every time (with proper training) and always be aware of the risk before heading out. Visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website for more information and follow them on Instagram and other social media for regular updates (Friends of CAIC is also a helpful follow).