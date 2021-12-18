ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Why do couples use baby talk with one another?

By Ramesh Kaipa
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2da2Ma_0dQWEAv200

Imagine you're strolling through a park and you overhear a middle-aged couple cooing over each other, doting over their "wittle sugar pwum" and "baby doll."

"Ewwww," you might reflexively think.

Baby talk is cute when grown-ups dote on babies. But when adults converse with each other? Not so much.

Yet in my work as a communication sciences and disorders researcher, I've come across studies showing that as many as two-thirds of couples use romantic baby talk.

It may sound strange and elicit cringes, but it's no disorder.

So why do couples do it?

First, it's important to understand what, exactly, I mean by "baby talk." It's not how babies talk to one another. It's the exaggerated pitch, tempo and intonation that parents use when talking to their little ones — what linguists call "motherese" or "parentese."

According to speech and hearing expert Patricia Kuhl, this special style of speaking facilitates social interactions with babies, helping them learn how to communicate. And it isn't a phenomenon just in English. Speakers in every culture and every language will change their pitch and exaggerate their intonation when communicating with babies.

Research has shown that this style of speaking actually triggers the release of neurotransmitters that motivate infants to learn.

However, in the case of romance, this style of speech is less about learning and more about affection.

According to the affection exchange theory, which was proposed by the communication researcher Kory Floyd, specific vocal behaviors signal affection. These include the use of a high pitch, exaggerated intonation and a soft voice — traits that just so happen to overlap with the way most people talk to babies.

But there's another side to the phenomenon: the formation of a special linguistic landscape that's walled off from the rest of the world, a space for couples to express themselves that's free from the complexities and customs of routine adult conversations.

The use of "idiosyncratic," or personalized, communication is an important aspect of close friendships and romantic relationships. A bystander listening in might be flummoxed. But to the couple, it's a sign of their bond — a boundary that sets them apart from everyone else. Pet names like "sweet pie" and "nugget" are a part of this, and they've been shown to signal greater relationship satisfaction among couples.

So while adults literally going gaga for each other might sound peculiar, it's a hallmark of humanity.

[Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation's science newsletter.]

Ramesh Kaipa, Associate Professor of Communication Sciences & Disorders, Oklahoma State University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

I left my husband for someone who has left me

It’s your turn. What love and relationship question has been on your mind? Send it to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I have been married for over four years now. We’re separated right now and have been for about a year. On Christmas 2020, I told my husband I had cheated on him during the summer of 2020. It happened when I went to visit family in the city where I used to live.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HuffingtonPost

7 Toxic Phrases People In Relationships Say Without Realizing It

In our closest relationships, it’s easy to speak without thinking. It seems like a good thing: We’re so comfortable with each other we can share whatever is on our mind. But sometimes it can have a negative effect. Off-the-cuff remarks can be misconstrued, and words said in frustration may cut deep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Alpena News

Couple excited to celebrate Christmas with new baby

ALPENA — After a baby is born, there are many first time experiences parents share with their child as it begins to grow, learn, and discover. One of the most memorable firsts is a baby’s first Christmas and seeing it react to twinkling lights, joyous sounds, and saying hello to friends and family during holiday gatherings.
ALPENA, MI
phillyvoice.com

Here's why 'baby talk' is good for your baby

When we read, it's very easy for us to tell individual words apart: In written language, spaces are used to separate words from one another. But this is not the case with spoken language – speech is a stream of sound, from which the listener has to separate words to understand what the speaker is saying.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Talk#Baby Doll#Motherese#Parentese
KHQ Right Now

'Baby Talk' Is Really Helping Baby Learn

MONDAY, Dec. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- You may feel silly doing it, but baby talk helps your infant learn the basics of human language, a new study suggests. By mimicking the sound of a smaller vocal tract, baby talk guides babies on how words should sound coming out of their own mouths, the researchers explained.
HEALTH
businessobserverfl.com

Baby talk: Inventor tackles another infant safety issue

James Spencer, the St. Petersburg entrepreneur who invented and brought to market Crescent Womb, a device that makes cribs safer for infants while they sleep, has returned to the spotlight with Newt — a “skin” made of stretchy fabric he’s pitching as a solution to the problem of babies sustaining injuries when their arms and legs slip through crib rails.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Why do we value old friendships over new ones?

“How long have you been mates with her for?”, my childhood best friend asks me indignantly. ‘Her’ is a colleague, one of those friendships that has been in my life for a relatively short period of time. I'm reading out my wedding invite list, and the fact this new friend made ‘the cut’ seemingly doesn't compute to one of my oldest friends.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Desiring God

‘One Another’ Your One and Only

What’s your favorite charge, or piece of counsel, you have heard in a wedding homily?. Any Christian minister who has performed a wedding knows the challenge and opportunity of that moment. We have a precious few minutes to capture the moment and hang out a vision for the newlyweds to pursue for the rest of their days. On more than one occasion, I have surprised the couple with this charge: “Enjoy this day with everything you have, and when it is over, in one way, pretend like it never happened.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

The Relationship Advice Real Women Swear By

Communication, commitment, intimacy, respect, trust  – these are all widely accepted tenets of a good relationship. But when you ask gooey sweethearts and grizzled married couples alike, they’ll tell you love is more dynamic than that and the way we interact and express closeness in relationships is a fine-tuned operation.  For some, lots of time away from their partner is the key to lifelong companionship. For others, it’s all about having regular date nights and kindling a burning bond. Obviously, real women in relationships have a thing or two figured out, so we tapped them for advice and insight about what...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Video of a man ignoring cues that a woman is uncomfortable is a masterclass in what not to do

Ask a random woman if a man has ever made her question her safety just by talking to her, and chances are you're going to hear an immediate yes. Not all interactions with strangers lead to discomfort, of course, and sometimes it just comes down to basic gut instinct. There are also varying levels of discomfort when men talk to you as a woman, from "Oof, this is awkward" to "I feel creeped out right now" to "I wonder if this guy is a serial killer."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
powerofpositivity.com

12 Behaviors Reveal Someone Is Keeping a Secret

Whether you’re in a new relationship or have been together for years, you may question your partner’s actions. When someone is keeping a secret, they act differently or strangely. However, these deceptive folks seem to follow a pattern, and it’s not hard to figure out when someone is being dishonest with you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
iheart.com

Dating at 40: the 10 Things You Shouldn’t Put Up With Anymore

You have way too much going on in your life to be jerked around by someone who is just playing games. When you know on date number one that you aren’t clicking, it’s OK not see them again. You’re likely too busy to waste another date when you know you weren’t feeling them. Don’t worry about being mean, it’s fine to kindly tell someone you aren’t interested. You’re saving them a lot of wasted time by letting them know you aren’t.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

7 Behaviors You Should Never Tolerate in Relationships

We may give people we love free passes sometimes, but there are some behaviors you might not want to accept in any relationship. Toxic relationship behaviors aren’t just about arguing or jealousy. They can also include more subtle actions that affect the way you see yourself and the world.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
uab.edu

Setting boundaries with loved ones: why it is important and how to do it

The holiday season is often painted as the most cheerful and happy time of year. For some, though, visiting family, loved ones and friends can be a time that adds extra stress and anxiety and exposes vulnerabilities. Often loved ones ask well-intentioned — or even targeted — questions that can be triggering, invasive or uncomfortable, and dodging conversations can feel overwhelming to those affected.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CinemaBlend

Former Bachelor Winner Reveals Why Couples Who Get Engaged On The Show Don’t Usually Last

Bachelor Nation has suffered a number of breakups this year — Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes being the latest to split — continuing a discouraging trend regarding the longevity of The Bachelor franchise relationships. Very few couples have been able to maintain a lasting marriage after getting engaged on the ABC dating show with its pressure-cooker process, and the woman behind one of The Bachelor’s rare success stories has an idea about why that is.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy