Things are starting to feel like they are clicking now, aren’t they? After an imposing 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the 49ers are now winners of five of their last six and sit firmly in control of the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff race. This was as complete of a game as the 49ers have played all season, with the only blemishes being a couple of ill-timed special teams mistakes, most notably a JaMycal Hasty fumble on the opening kickoff.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO