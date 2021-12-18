ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Discover Each Country's Most Popular Game Consoles

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toyzone analyzed Google search data from around the world to see which toys and games consoles people are searching for in 170 countries. You can find the full console map as well as lists for the most searched...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Imperial Valley Press Online

Japan's Nintendo game console pioneer Uemura dies at 78

TOKYO (AP) — Masayuki Uemura, a Japanese home computer game pioneer whose Nintendo consoles sold millions of units worldwide, has died, according to the university in Kyoto where he taught. He was 78. Uemura, the lead architect behind Nintendo Co.'s trailblazing home game consoles, died Monday, Ritsumeikan University said...
VIDEO GAMES
arcamax.com

A parent’s holiday guide to current video game consoles

EDITORS: This story was originally published in 2020, but has been updated to be more relevant for 2021. This holiday season, video games are undoubtedly going to be on a lot of wish lists making their way to Santa Claus. Gaming has been particularly popular since the start of the pandemic, likely thanks in large part to our worldwide efforts to stay inside. Game hardware has been selling faster than Turbo Man action figures, and software has been following suit.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#Consoles#Toys#Board Games#Toyzone#African#Asian
GeekTyrant

Everything Coming to and Leaving Xbox Game Pass in December 2021 Part 2

There was a fresh batch of games announced coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Notably Mortal Kombat 11 will be available to fulfill all your violent fighting game needs. If you have younger members of the family you are just introducing to gaming though, I recommend PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, my toddler loves it and can actually play by themselves. Here’s the full breakdown of what’s coming:
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

According to a study, no new generation consoles were the most popular this year.

According to a study, no new generation consoles were the most popular this year. You’ve seen the various “Wrapped” stats on different websites. They are a great addition to modern internet life. What better way to make data collection fun and shareable? By the way, I applaud anyone brave enough to share their music tastes with the world.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

LOOP HERO Comes To The Nintendo Switch, And We Couldn't Be Happier

We at GeekTyrant love Loop Hero and gave it a 10 on PC. We will quickly go over our thoughts about the Nintendo Switch version, but our full thoughts of the game as a whole will be below. The Nintendo Switch is great for a number of reasons, but its portability is its strength when it comes to games like Loop Hero. Between moments of travel, boredom at school or work, or just in a relaxing place away from your gaming set-up, being able to play this masterful game anywhere is a true joy. Luckily, players won’t suffer from any performance issues when switching to Switch. Using the controller can take a couple of minutes to get used to but you can just use the touch screen, which is very natural to use. Loop Hero is a phenomenal little masterpiece and now we can all enjoy it on our TV’s or in our laps.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

New SEGA Genesis Games Added To Nintendo Switch Online Library

Nintendo has released a trailer to show off 5 new SEGA Genesis games that have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online library. You can now go back and relive the nostalgia of these five titles:. Altered Beast. Dynamite Headdy. Sword of Vermillion. Thunder Force II. ToeJame & Earl. I...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
ComicBook

Most Played Video Game Consoles of 2021 Revealed

This year is quickly drawing to a close, and it's been an interesting one for the video game industry. The end of 2020 saw the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but scarcity issues prevented many gamers from purchasing one throughout this past year. HowLongtoBeat.com has compiled a list of the year's most played systems, and those shortages seem to play a role in the narrative. The website (which is owned by IGN) ranks PC in the top spot, with PlayStation 4 at number two, Nintendo Switch at number three, PS5 at number four, and Xbox One at number five.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Acquires Studio Behind One of the World's Most Popular Games

The gaming division of Delight Works, which is the team responsible for Fate/Grand Order, has been purchased by Aniplex. Prior to the purchase, the gaming division will be turned into a separate company, which will then become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aniplex, which in turn is owned by Sony. Aniplex has been the publisher of the game since it first released, but now the game and its developer will be owned by Sony. It's a bit early to say for certain, but this could indicate that the company is looking to make big moves in the mobile gaming department. At this time, it's unclear how expensive the purchase will be.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

The Best and Most Popular Mobile Games for College Students

The world of mobile games is thriving and allows us to observe numerous exciting games every year. And while many games come and go, some remain in the limelight for a very long time. Studying in college, you are often bombarded with assignments, classes, and all that stuff that drains your energy and time. And although college students have different ways to recharge their batteries, they all agree on one universal method – playing mobile games. The great thing about mobile games is that playing them isn’t restricted in place and time; you can launch a game on your way to school, at school, and when returning home after a long and exhausting day. You can also decide how much time you want or need to play. Games are a convenient way to refresh your brain, with their benefits being evident. But that’s beside the point. What’s more important is – given the number of games available to upload and play, what games are the best for college students? And the question can’t be definitive, for players have various preferences when it comes to genre, gameplay, plot, and many more. Below are five of the most popular mobile games for college students. Let’s take a closer look.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekTyrant

Awesome New Boba Fett Xbox Controller And Charging Stand

Razer has introduced their new wireless Boba Fett Xbox series X|S and Xbox One controller and charging stand and it looks awesome. Available for $179, this controller looks awesome with Boba Fett’s helmet details. Featuring pressure-sensitive triggers and textured grips, this controller will also charge in under 3 hours with its charging stand that uses magnets to help ensure a tight and secure hold.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

New Gameplay Trailer for A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM Looks Beautifully Tragic

Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment has revealed the first gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem. In it we get a first look at Amicia and Hugo’s epic new adventure in a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces. After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo journey far...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

NEW WORLD And THE WHEEL OF TIME Collide For Special Game Event

For the first time, Amazon games and Prime Video are collaborating to bring you a special game event. Starting December 24 and going through January 11 fans of New World will be able to earn new in-game items tied to Prime Video’s hit fantasy series The Wheel Of Time.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Humble Bundle and Pathfinder Announce Epic Double Bundle for PATHFINDER

Humble Bundle and Paizo recently announced the new Pathfinder Double Bundle (affiliate link). This has two different Pathfinder-themed bundles of TTRPG books and tools grouped together with the addition of $10 Humble Store Credit for $100. So, what are the bundles?. The Fantasy Grounds: Ultimate GM Kit for Pathfinder (affiliate...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Up Your POKEMON GO Game With Revamped Pocket Auto Catch Plus From Brook

On December 20th Brook will be releasing their revamped Pocket Auto Catch Plus for use with Pokémon Go. This device will still have the great features of the previous iteration, auto catching Pokémon and auto collecting items. After getting feedback, Brook has introduced two new core features. First,...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Ubisoft is Remaking SPLINTER CELL

Splinter Cell is a classic stealth game from Ubisoft. Now, Ubisoft Toronto is remaking the classic game using their Snowdrop engine which is also being used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and an upcoming Star Wars game. Matt West is serving as a producer and says that the game will still be linear and will have the spirit of the early games, but it will be built from the ground up including greatly enhanced visuals. You can learn more about the announcement from Ubisoft and the below video.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

New POKEMON LEGENDS ARCEUS Trailer Introduces New Faces From Hisui Region

A new trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus has arrived to introduce us to the clans of the region and some traveling merchants you can encounter. Diamond clan is led by Adaman, a young man who hates to see time go to waste and likes to rush forward without worrying too much about particulars. His companion Pokémon is Leafeon. His personality seems to match the clan’s ideals of the importance of cherishing the present and living in the moment with one’s allies.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy