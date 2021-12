ANN ARBOR, MI – The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor took in more animals than any other shelter in the state in 2020 and is on track to do it again this year. The shelter, 3100 Cherry Hill Road, took in 5,472 dogs and cats in 2020, surpassing all other intake numbers for other shelters in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s animal shelter annual report.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO