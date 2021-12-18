ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansion on the Market: Rice home overlooks Little Rock Lake

By Sarah Colburn
This custom-built, five-bedroom home sits on the shores of Little Rock Lake.

At more than 7,100 square-feet, this home offers everything from a three-season porch to a media room, craft room, game room and home office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z96SN_0dQWCY4U00

The exterior of this home offers architectural details and carriage-style doors on the three-car garage. The covered entrance to the home offers a space to welcome family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NX305_0dQWCY4U00

Just inside, the open floor plan elongates with Asian walnut flooring and two-story ceilings. Architectural columns and pillars add to the character of the main floor, and the surrounding windows let in the natural light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRqzC_0dQWCY4U00

While the great room stretches two stories, a fireplace and the line of the staircase to the open second floor provide ambiance and warmth in the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cosag_0dQWCY4U00

The kitchen is adjacent the great room. The island serves as a focal point and a line of separation, with columns that stretch to the ceiling, creating a cozy breakfast seating space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in pantry with plenty of stage space and extra serving space for entertaining or main-floor, easy-access work space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNgPQ_0dQWCY4U00

The informal dining room overlooks the lakefront, and an extra serving space provides room for barware or a morning coffee station. The three-season porch offers even more views of the lakefront, creating a relaxing space with a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OakSn_0dQWCY4U00

The attached deck on the main floor spans nearly the length of the house and provides unobstructed views of the waterfront. This deck is perfect for entertaining large groups or gathering family members for a fun summer day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TZG4_0dQWCY4U00

Back inside, the wood floors of the main living spaces extend into the master bedroom. The master is finished with a walk-in closet with tons of built-in storage. The en suite offers dual vanities with vessel sinks as well as a walk-in tiled shower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZkfN_0dQWCY4U00

The upper level of the home has spacious, open hallways and a loft that overlooks the main floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446gFQ_0dQWCY4U00

The theater room is finished with stadium-style risers for easy viewing of movies in the comfort of your house.

There is an additional section of the home complete with its own family room and adjacent kitchen – perfect for extended family, weekend visitors or a rental.

This home at 11480 W. Lake Road, Rice, is listed at $849,000 by Randy Northey of Premier Real Estate Services.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Mansion on the Market: Rice home overlooks Little Rock Lake

