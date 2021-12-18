ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel packages are available for anywhere in the world

By Dianne Newcomer
The News-Star
 4 days ago

Ho, ho, how ever did this year fly by so quickly? Can you believe Santa will be making his big ride next wee? This got me to thinking. If this ole dude is still able to travel the world, then, maybe you, too, should be rolling out of here soon.

Since the big Christmas "reveal" is just around the corner, I realize you might be feeling a little stressed, possibly even stumped about the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, but no worries. As your friendly travel agent at Monroe Travel Service, I am here to help. Just think about where they (or you) would like to be in 2022. Gift certificates or credit toward the trip of their dreams are always great to unwrap and can be arranged with only a quick phone call.

Yet, if you would like to blow their minds, here are a few trip ideas that we sell that could do just that on Christmas morning:

  • Make plans now for next Christmas. Take a 15 day cruise from Sydney, Australia to Auckland, New Zealand which includes a balcony veranda, 9 guided tours in 2 countries, port taxes, government fees, all meals and entertainment, PLUS round trip air from Jackson for $8900 per person. Travel Dates are December 27-January 10, but we have alternate dates also available.
  • Classic New England-- Consider this 9 day small group of only 24 tour round trip from Boston. Fully escorted bus, this trip includes visits to Bar Harbor, North Conway, Woodstock, Sturbridge, and Mystic Harbor with 12 meals, first class hotels and sightseeing included. Oct. 6-$2949 (FYI: other dates available)
  • Ireland--an Emerald Island Tour-- 10 days, small group of only 24 , round trip from Dublin. Fully escorted bus tour available May-Sept. dates with pricing from $2749 when reserved by January 3, 2022. All sightseeing, first class hotels, and 14 meals included.
  • CANCUN ESCAPE--Fly non stop from New Orleans, stay 6 nights at the 4 star diamond Iberostar Selection Resort--all inclusive of meals, drinks, entertainment, and unlimited golf--$1299 on June 5, 19,26. Select dates on sale for May and July are only $1328 for limited time.
  • JAMAICA FUN--Fly non stop from New Orleans, enjoy 5 nights at the beautiful Secrets St. James Resort (a 5 star, adult only, all inclusive property). Currently on sale for $1799 from May 1- June 30.
  • WASHINGTON, D.C. --6 day, 5 night escorted tour with 8 meals includes all of the sights you expect to see in our nation's Capitol while learning of the epic story of democracy. Departures April -Oct. from $1999
  • EASTERN CANADA and NIAGARA FALLS--9 day, fully escorted tour includes 11 meals and savings of up to $200 . Trips run April -October. Your chance to enjoy Niagara Falls, Ottawa, Quebec City & Montreal for prices as low as $2299.
  • SOUTH DAKOTA --7 day fully escorted tour with 9 meals includes Mt. Rushmore, the Badlands, Deadwood, and Devil's Tower. May-Oct. from $1899
  • CALGARY RODEO and GLACIER NATIONAL PARK--Sign up for this exciting 7 day fully escorted tour with 9 meals. Travel round trip from Calgary to Montana and Banff before returning to Calgary during the world famous Stampede. Priced from $2999 and available for departures only July 3,5,9,12
  • MACKINAC ISLAND and TULIP FESTIVAL--9 days, 13 meals, fully escorted from Chicago to Detroit. From the Henry Ford Museum to the tulips of Holland, this Great Lakes tour is only on May 2, 4, 6 for $2999. I have done this and recommend it highly!
  • NATIONAL PARKS OF AMERICA--12 days, from the Grand Canyon to the South Dakota Badlands, this is a great way to be impressed with our amazing country. Tour includes 16 meals and is offered from May-Oct. Priced from $3999
  • ROUTE 66 --8 Days, 11 meals, a 5 city tour round trip from Las Vegas that includes Sedona, Page, Springdale,Lake Powell, Bryce Canyon and the Grand Canyon on this Arizona- Utah- Nevada escorted bus tour from March-October. Priced from $2572.
  • CHEYENNE's 125th FRONTIER CELEBRATION-- 9 Day tour with 15 meals includes Frontier Day fun and Cody Night Rodeo as well as the stunning scenery of the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Park. Departs July 25, Priced at $2999.
  • CHICAGO BRAVES TRAINING CAMP --Any baseball fan would love this 5 day tour which includes 8 meals, and the chance to cheer on the Chicago Cubs for 3 days during their Arizona training camp stay. Tour departs on Mar 6 or 12 for $2569.
  • AUTUMN IN DOOR COUNTY---I personally recommend this 4 day fully escorted tour which includes 6 meals and takes you into the charming villages of Egg Harbor, Fish Creek and Sister Bay as well as Peninsula State Park in Wisconsin. Tour dates Sept 25, 27 and Oct. 2 are priced from $1199.

Wait, wait, there's more! If you don't see what you want, it is simply because I don't have the time or space to list them all. At Monroe Travel Service, we sell the world and these are just the tip of the iceberg--oh, and speaking of icebergs, FYI: trips to Antarctica are operating again! Just give me a call, and I will help you give someone the world this Christmas!

Happiest of holidays, Everyone! I hope to see you traveling the world in 2022.

