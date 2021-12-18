Here's a little bit about the new editor of The Californian and some news about holiday print editions

I've avoided introducing myself as the new editor of The Californian for several reasons. I live a pretty boring life and I feel these columns come off as somewhat pretentious.

But recent company-wide changes regarding holiday print editions seemed like a good time to say hello and offer an explanation.

We plan to publish a combined Wednesday-Saturday holiday edition the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s in virtually all news markets. Wednesday’s edition will serve as a combined edition for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

This means no newspaper will be delivered Friday or Saturday.

You can still find the latest news on our website and mobile app and you will find Friday and Saturday’s comics, puzzles, games, news and sports in the Friday and Saturday e-editions.

Normal delivery will resume after Jan. 1.

By placing our emphasis on an expanded combo edition, we believe we can provide a high-quality newspaper while also gaining efficiency and allowing more of our employees to have some time off around the holidays. Let's face it, they work hard and deserve it.

In the last year, many things have changed and holiday print frequency is one of those changes. Although some changes have been difficult to adapt to, others make me hopeful about the future of this historic paper.

The Californian has a reduced staff of two full-time reporters, a part-time reporter and freelance sports reporter.

David Rodriguez is a Salinas native. David is a photojournalist, covering education and agriculture. Jocelyn Ortega is The Californian's newest reporter covering businesses and government.

You probably recognize Angelica Cabral's byline. She's been with The Californian for more than a year and covers homelessness, public safety, and is our resident podcaster.

Marvin Green IV is our mild-mannered freelance sports reporter. When he's not chasing his toddler around Seaside, he's on the sidelines of various Salinas area high schools.

In case you're curious, here's a little bit about me.

I'm based in Visalia, but I've spent the last year visiting Monterey County and learning about the people who live in Salinas.

I have strong connections to the communities of the Central Valley and California Coast. I grew up in Tulare, a farming community in Tulare County, and earned my degree at Vanguard University of Southern California.

I started my career as a classified and legal typesetter at the Foothills Sun-Gazette in Exeter. I eventually convinced the editor that I could write features — he assigned me to write about people as they turned 100.

From there, I moved on to cover education and government in the small communities tucked away in the Tulare County foothills.

I spent about three years at The Foothills Sun-Gazette before moving to the Visalia Times-Delta in 2016. While at the Times-Delta, I covered crime and public safety. I've reported on police corruption, homelessness and mental health.

In February 2020, I agreed to serve as the interim news editor at The Californian.

Chelcey Adami had accepted a breaking news editor role at the Reno Gazette and I would fill in temporarily until a full-time replacement was found.

As you may have guessed, things quickly changed.

Days after I took over in Salinas, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order and the coronavirus quickly spread around the globe.

A deadly pandemic, a presidential election, civil unrest, and wildfires filled the remainder of my 2020. I did my best to balance my leadership role at The Californian and being the public safety reporter at the Visalia Times-Delta in Tulare County.

In October, I accepted a full-time position as the news editor of The Californian.

I would like to officially thank you for reading and subscribing to this paper. I look forwarded to what the new year will bring.

In case you have any questions about the holiday print schedule, here are a few FAQs.

Where can I get caught up on the news that would have been published Friday and Saturday?

The latest news and information is always at www.thecalifornian.com and on our iPhone or Android app (please download, we offer alerts, breaking news, weather and more). These will be updated as normal, along with our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

We will also deliver important news from the weekend in the following print edition.

How do I access online content?

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving you access to premium subscriber-only journalism, the e-edition — accessible via thecalifornian.com — and unlimited content.

What if I have more questions and want to contact customer service?

Customer service will be available for limited hours beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Call: 1-877-424-4917

Email: thesalinascalifornian@gannett.com

If leaving a voicemail or sending an email, please include this information:

Name of the person on your subscription account

Delivery address

Phone number

Email address

