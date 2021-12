Happy Holidays, and welcome to the December installment of LRM’s Retro-Specs! With the constant hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it sure is great that we have the internet to do a good deal of our shopping. I for one do a bunch of shopping on Cyber Monday. Combine that with quick shipping methods, it makes holiday shopping easier. However, there is a good deal we miss during the season. Aside from the crazy shopping experience, pre-internet, there is something current generations will never understand. The joy and anticipation of bunny-earing pages in the Sears Christmas Catalog, “Where imaginative ideas become a reality”!

