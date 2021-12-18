How to Boost Your Travel Budget for 2022

A new survey of over 2,000 Americans found that 63.4% follow astrology and nearly 1 in 5 (19.2%) have made a money decision based on their horoscope. Astrology-influenced decisions have included splurges on a wishlist, buying or selling stocks, changing jobs, negotiating salaries, taking on debt, starting a side hustle, buying or selling a car, buying or selling a home or something else. LendingTree’s survey went on to find that women follow astrology more than men at 78.2% versus 47.6%, respectively. Three in 10 millennials (30.1%) have made a horoscope-based money decision versus 24.1% of Generation Z (ages 18 to 24), the 18.1% of Generation X (ages 41 to 55) and 3.7% of baby boomers (ages 56 to 75). Capricorns are savers and “best at budgeting,” Virgos are splurges, Geminis are risky investors, Aries are conservative investors, Tauruses are the “worst at sticking to budgets,” Cancers are the most stressed about money and Sagittariuses are the least stressed about money.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO