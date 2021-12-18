ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

How to Boost Your Travel Budget for 2022

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to travel more in the coming year? Here's how to swing it financially. Setting priorities and getting a second job could leave you with more money to travel. It also pays to use the right credit cards when booking your travel. A lot of people traveled more in...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Destinations#Credit Card Debt
WTAX

63% of Americans make money decisions based on . . . astrology?

A new survey of over 2,000 Americans found that 63.4% follow astrology and nearly 1 in 5 (19.2%) have made a money decision based on their horoscope. Astrology-influenced decisions have included splurges on a wishlist, buying or selling stocks, changing jobs, negotiating salaries, taking on debt, starting a side hustle, buying or selling a car, buying or selling a home or something else. LendingTree’s survey went on to find that women follow astrology more than men at 78.2% versus 47.6%, respectively. Three in 10 millennials (30.1%) have made a horoscope-based money decision versus 24.1% of Generation Z (ages 18 to 24), the 18.1% of Generation X (ages 41 to 55) and 3.7% of baby boomers (ages 56 to 75). Capricorns are savers and “best at budgeting,” Virgos are splurges, Geminis are risky investors, Aries are conservative investors, Tauruses are the “worst at sticking to budgets,” Cancers are the most stressed about money and Sagittariuses are the least stressed about money.
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

How to Rework Your Budget if Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Stop

Here's what to do if those installment payments don't continue into 2022. The boosted Child Tax Credit is staying in place for 2022. While monthly installment payments could continue next year, that's not guaranteed. The Child Tax Credit has existed for many years. But this year, it got a significant...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Should You Close a Credit Card With a High Interest Rate?

The quick answer? Not necessarily. The higher your credit card's interest rate, the more you'll pay when you carry a balance. But high interest rate credit cards may come with benefits that make them worth keeping. Credit card companies don't let you carry a balance out of the goodness of...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Millennial Money: Now is the time to build your credit

Sooner than you may realize, your credit score will start to matter.A solid credit score can be the difference between qualifying for an apartment or a low-interest car loan or missing out. So to have credit ready when you need it, the time to start building a good and lengthy credit history is now.There’s more than one way to build credit, and it could be as simple as reporting your ongoing bill payments to the major credit bureaus. But keep in mind: Building credit takes diligence, particularly since missing payments can hurt your score for years to come. WHAT IS...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy