Philadelphia, PA

Cabaletta Bio Reports Top-line Biologic Activity Data from Two Lowest Dose Cohorts in DesCAARTes Trial

 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA) recently reported top-line data on biologic activity from the two lowest dose cohorts in the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial of DSG3-CAART for the treatment of patients with mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris (mPV). As of December 12, 2021, six patients,...

MyChesCo

Passage Bio Announces Positive Interim Safety and Biomarker Data and Advances Phase 1/2 Trial of PBGM01 in GM1 Gangliosidosis

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recently recommended proceeding to additional planned cohorts in the Imagine-1 clinical study. Imagine-1 is a Phase 1/2, global, open-label, dose-escalation study of the AAVhu68 gene therapy PBGM01 delivered by intra-cisterna magna (ICM) injection in four cohorts of pediatric subjects with early and late infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1). GM1 is a rare, fatal lysosomal storage disease in which mutations in the GLB1 gene result in very low activity of the enzyme beta-galactosidase. The primary goal of the study is to first assess safety and tolerability and then efficacy of PBGM01.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Partners with the Medical University of South Carolina in Pilot Trial on Stroke

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced its recent partnership with Dr. Steve Kautz, on an investigator-initiated study, conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina (“MUSC”), to evaluate cranial-nerve non-invasive neuromodulation (“CN-NINM”) and dynamic balance in chronic stroke survivors. As part of the study, some patients will receive CN-NINM, which will be delivered using PoNS therapy.
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

FDA Approves New Treatment for Myasthenia Gravis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Vyvgart (efgartigimod) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adults who test positive for the anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody. Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune, neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles (also called...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Graft Versus Host Disease

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Orencia (abatacept) for the prophylaxis (prevention) of acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD), a condition that occurs when donor bone marrow or stem cells attack the graft recipient, in combination with certain immunosuppressants. Orencia may be used in adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (commonly known as bone marrow transplantation or stem cell transplantation) from an unrelated donor.
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Windtree Announces U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of New U.S. Istaroxime Patent

WARRINGTON, PA — Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued U.S. Patent No. 11197869, covering the intravenous delivery of istaroxime for the treatment of acute heart failure. The U.S. Patent, titled: “Istaroxime-Containing Intravenous Formulation for the Treatment of Acute...
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

South Mill Champs Distribution Network Expands with the Opening of New Distribution Center

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — South Mill Champs, one of North America’s largest high-quality mushroom growers, is opening its seventh US distribution center in Sacramento, California. The new Sacramento Distribution Center will supply regional foodservice and retail markets with high-quality fresh Champs MushroomsTM, Stuffed Baby Bella Caps, and other seasonal produce.
SACRAMENTO, CA
MyChesCo

$21 Million Going to Consumers Deceived by Background Report Provider MyLife

WASHINGTON, D.C. — MyLife.com, Inc. and its CEO, Jeffrey Tinsley, have been banned from engaging in deceptive negative option marketing and will pay $21 million following allegations that they tricked consumers with “teaser background reports” and trapped them in difficult-to-cancel subscription programs, reports the Federal Trade Commission.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

FTC Launches Rulemaking to Combat Sharp Spike in Impersonation Fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission announced that it recently launched a rulemaking aimed at combatting government and business impersonation fraud, a pernicious and prevalent problem that has grown worse during the pandemic. Impersonators use all methods of communication to trick their targets into trusting that they are the government or an established business and then trade on this trust to steal their identity or money.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, PA — Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) reported that its board of directors recently declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Wireless PoNS

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued U.S. Patent No. 11,197,994, which is directed to systems for providing non-invasive neurorehabilitation of a patient. The patent is similar in scope to prior Helius patents for the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) device but expressly recites that the communications between the mouthpiece and controller are done wirelessly.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

HHS Announces Additional Navigator Resources to Support the Extended HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Period

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced recently that it is adding more consumer resources to support consumers’ access to coverage during the extended Marketplace Open Enrollment Period for HealthCare.gov – with approximately $10.2 million in additional funding awarded to current Navigator grantees in Federally-facilitated Marketplace (FFM) states. This funding will help support Navigator grantees’ outreach, education, and enrollment efforts around the extended Marketplace Open Enrollment Period.
EDUCATION
MyChesCo

Vanguard Predicts 2022 Will Be a Challenging Year for Investors

VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard recently released its wide-ranging outlook and analysis on the future of the global economy and financial markets. This year’s report, “Striking a better balance,” serves as a guidepost for what investors can expect from the global economic landscape in the years ahead. Vanguard’s economists explore key themes that will drive the direction of markets, including economic growth, the trajectory of global inflation, and policy decisions that will shape the next phase of the recovery.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Comstar Technologies Announces Partnership with Zaviant Consulting

WEST CHESTER, PA — Comstar Technologies announced a new partnership with Zaviant Consulting. The strategic partnership enables Comstar to further enhance its cybersecurity offering while providing existing and future clients direct access to Zaviant’s deep bench of security and privacy professionals. Through the partnership, additions to Comstar’s portfolio...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

PA Department of Health Highlights November 2021 Nursing Home Inspection, Sanction Information

HARRISBURG, PA — In its November 2021 report, the Pennsylvania Department of Health noted that nursing home surveyors conducted 538 inspections of 368 separate nursing homes. Of those inspections, there were 319 complaint investigations and 98 were COVID-19-specific investigations. There were 29 new sanctions finalized against nursing care facilities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Derek T. Kan Named to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) announced that Derek T. Kan recently joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Kan, age 43, currently leads business operations and strategy for Deliverr Inc., a startup focused on e-commerce fulfillment. Previously, he held a number of high-level positions in the Federal government, including as Deputy Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and as Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he served as a principal advisor to the Secretary and spearheaded initiatives involving technology and innovation in the transportation sector. He has also been announced as a nominee to serve on the bipartisan United States Postal Service Board of Governors. Prior to his recent public service, Mr. Kan held various positions focused on emerging technologies, including as the General Manager for Lyft and Director of Strategy for GenapSys, a technology company focused on advancing genomic sequencing research.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
MyChesCo

Senator Santarsiero Introduces Legislation to Help Young Pennsylvanians and Their Families Combat Eating Disorders

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) recently introduced SB 988, a bill to raise awareness of the devastating mental and physical effects of eating disorders. The bill would require schools to annually provide educational information to parents with children in 6th-12th grades about eating disorders and resources to help overcome them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Added to the Nasdaq Biotech Index

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced that Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has added the company to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) effective December 20, 2021. The NBI is designed to measure the performance of a set of Nasdaq-listed biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Addition to the NBI requires...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
