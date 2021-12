Just when you thought all would be quiet in the world of Rutgers football for a while, word leaked that Rutgers is expected to play Wake Forest in the prestigious Gator Bowl, as per a report by NJ Advance Media. Rutgers would be taking the place of Texas A&M, which according to a tweet by the university, pulled out of the game due to "a combination of COVID-19 issues within the program, as well as season-ending injuries."

