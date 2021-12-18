ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Future of Trading Card NFTs

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this episode of Overpriced JPEGs with host Carly Reilly, Franklin Fitch,...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

DeFi Trading Strategies

In this panel, moderated by Alex Gallagher, Michael So, Head of Business Development at Cook Finance, and Hisham Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of Aldrin, discuss the best trading strategies for DeFi. Recorded on December 1, 2021.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Fractionalized NFTs are the Future of Fractionalized Assets

Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, are one of the most revolutionary ideas in recent history, representing a new era of asset ownership that is transparent and liquid. First introduced to the world with the advent of CryptoKitties, these digital assets have captured the attention of the masses ever since. They have provided a way for investors to own assets in percentages and reap profits with little to no chances of being ripped off. The next generation of these assets will be decentralized and based on the now evolving blockchain technology.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Gate.io’s $2M Global Futures Trading Competition is live

As one of the biggest trading competitions worldwide, GFTC hopes to bring together crypto enthusiasts from all over the world. Early bird registration starts on Dec. 15, 2021. Register here. Gate.io’s first Global Futures Trading Competition (GFTC) will be officially open for early-bird registration on Dec. 15, 2021. With a...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto trading cards: How Hal Finney thought about the concept of NFTs over 30 years ago

On Jan. 17, 1993, Hal Finney, the person known for receiving the first Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi Nakamoto, wrote an email with the subject “Crypto trading cards” on the online service CompuServe to the Cypherpunks members, where he mentioned a more interesting way of exchanging digital cash through cryptographic trading cards, as referenced below.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Parallel
NEWSBTC

Beyond DEX: The Future of Crypto Trading on Solana Is Called Secretum

Crypto asset trading has continued to skyrocket in 2021, hitting new and unprecedented records:. Volumes reached $3.8 trillion in April 2021 when bitcoin hit its all-time high. Between August 2020 to 2021, the traded value on large decentralized exchanges (DEXs), like Curve, Uniswap, and PancakeSwap grew by about 550%. Major...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
theicegarden.com

PHF announces exclusive trading card partnership

Upper Deck is a trading card company that holds the licenses for several notable sports properties including the The, MLB, NASCAR, Major League Lacrosse and more. They’ve been producing hockey cards for just over 30 years, producing cards for the NHL, AHL, and Canadian Juniors. Starting in the 2022-23 season, the PHF will be adding its name to that list.
MLB
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin ETFs in Europe & Canada Remain Popular Even With US ETFs Widely Available

Interest from investors in bitcoin (BTC)-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the closely related exchange-traded products (ETPs) listed in Canada and Switzerland has remained high, despite bitcoin futures-backed ETFs now being available in the US, trading data compiled by Cryptonews.com shows. In the North American market, the first bitcoin ETF to...
MARKETS
investing.com

Futures Trading Banned in These 7 Commodities For One Year: Details Here

Investing.com -- Aiming at limiting inflation, the government has suspended trading in futures contracts of some agricultural commodities for one year. The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has directed commodity exchanges to bar the trading of futures contracts of seven agri-commodities. These include paddy (non-basmati), wheat, chana,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
investing.com

Stock Futures Trade at Records After CPI Rises to 39 Year High

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were higher in early APAC deals on Monday after major benchmark indices closed at fresh record valuations during Friday’s session after inflation data rose x for the month to the highest since 1982, but remaining in line with analyst expectations and easing fears of a quicker tapering of asset purchases ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week.
STOCKS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Hagerty president lifts lid on firm’s future as publicly traded company

Automotive lifestyle brand and specialist insurer Hagerty has officially started trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbols HGTY and HGTY.WS after completing a successful business combination with Aldel Financial (Aldel), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The transaction values Hagerty at a pro...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Liberty Fairs Puts Future Trade Shows on Hold

Popular men’s and women’s contemporary trade show Liberty Fairs is going on hiatus. In an announcement this week, the Liberty Fairs team said that it is hitting pause on hosting shows at least through the winter season as the team takes the time to re-evaluate how it operates and implements new initiatives. “While it has always been our mission to showcase the rising talent and innovations within the men’s and women’s fashion industry through highly impactful trade shows and events, we feel there is no better time than now to hit the pause button and restructure our business model to better suit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cryptopolitan.com

Top Solana NFTs people are trading right now

Solana NFTs are gaining traction, and have accumulated over $170 million in volume. Rogue Sharks, Shadowy Super Coder, and BabyApes are the top Solana NFTs by trading volume. Solana is arguably one of the major blockchain networks that are still thriving off the scalability issues with Ethereum, which for years, has been the go-to root network for digital currencies and early non-fungible token (NFT) projects. Since the beginning of the year, Solana has gained immense growth in network activity due to its fast and cheap transactions.
MARKETS
Daily Illini

Opinion | NFTs are overpriced trading cards

Imagine you had a one-of-a-kind Pokémon card. Now make it digital — this is an NFT. NFT stands for non-fungible token — typically digital artwork — and is part of a cryptocurrency blockchain: NFTs are paid for with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and different cryptocurrencies use separate blockchains. Moreover, a blockchain is a digital system to record information that is nearly impossible to change.
MARKETS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle futures slide ahead of direct cash trade

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower ahead of the week’s direct cash business. Boxed beef was also lower at midday. February live cattle closed $.55 lower at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.57 lower at $141.87. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 lower at $163.40 and March feeder cattle closed $1.60 lower at $165.87.
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Advertising Trade Cards Collectible and Affordable

Today’s printed business cards are a far cry from the colorful, even sometimes humorous, advertising trade cards of the past. Before printing was readily available, the business person had to rely on a sign placed above the entrance to his or her business. The sign usually was painted with symbols of the business and served not only to advertise goods and services, but as an aid to the many people who couldn’t read in the early 19th century.
SHOPPING
cryptonews.com

Crypto.com's Super Bowl, Polygon's Opera, Prosecutors 'Clean' EUR 100M in Crypto + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto.com will run its first Super Bowl commercial in February, per the Wall Street Journal. The exchange will appear alongside marketers including shopping-rewards platform Rakuten Rewards, sports-betting operator DraftKings Inc., Avocados From Mexico, and Intuit Inc.’s TurboTax.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

UpLift Raises 450 675 BUSD in Its First IDO

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. UpLift – a new launchpad platform propelling emerging projects – has raised 450,675.02 BUSD for the revolutionary NFT marketplace, YouMinter. Setting out to become the first launchpad with a massive community of 1 million...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

MetaMask to Add Support for NFTs

MetaMask, a popular cryptocurrency wallet designed in the form of a browser extension, has unveiled its yet-to-be-launched in-app non-fungible token (NFT) extension. "The elves in our workshop are putting the finishing touches on the collectables feature on Extension to be at parity with our mobile app," MetaMask's official Twitter account said on Tuesday.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy