The Future of Trading Card NFTs

Popular men’s and women’s contemporary trade show Liberty Fairs is going on hiatus. In an announcement this week, the Liberty Fairs team said that it is hitting pause on hosting shows at least through the winter season as the team takes the time to re-evaluate how it operates and implements new initiatives. “While it has always been our mission to showcase the rising talent and innovations within the men’s and women’s fashion industry through highly impactful trade shows and events, we feel there is no better time than now to hit the pause button and restructure our business model to better suit...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO