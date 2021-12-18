The Future of Trading Card NFTs

Solana NFTs are gaining traction, and have accumulated over $170 million in volume. Rogue Sharks, Shadowy Super Coder, and BabyApes are the top Solana NFTs by trading volume. Solana is arguably one of the major blockchain networks that are still thriving off the scalability issues with Ethereum, which for years, has been the go-to root network for digital currencies and early non-fungible token (NFT) projects. Since the beginning of the year, Solana has gained immense growth in network activity due to its fast and cheap transactions.
