ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Salvation Army distributes toys to over 300 families in Odessa

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ODESSA, Texas — Thanks to the community's support of the NewsWest 9 Salvation Army toy drive, several families will have a very Merry Christmas. Around 300 families signed up for help in...

www.newswest9.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Where to recycle your cardboard after Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas — If you've been shopping online for Christmas gifts this year, you've probably gotten stuck with a lot of cardboard boxes. You don't have to throw them out though-instead, consider recycling them. Before you put them in the recycling bin, make sure you take out any extra...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Students write essays about adopting pets from local shelters

MIDLAND, Texas — Some fourth grade students at Ben Milam Elementary School worked to make a difference this semester. Ms. Ancira, their teacher, gave them the assignment to write a persuasive essay. The students chose to write their essays about adopting available animals at the Midland Animal Shelter. Essays...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Animal Shelter holds 'Pet a Puppy' event

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will hold its 'Pet a Puppy' event on December 21 at two different locations. The first petting event will be at City Hall from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., and then the second event will be at Municipal Plaza from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Odessa, TX
Society
NewsWest 9

Midland Animal Services offering holiday adoption special

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is offering an adoption special to help find some furry friends their forever home. This fee will cover the cost of a microchip, spay or neuter services and rabies and booster vaccinations for your new pet. There are a variety of animals available...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Students gather at Cavalry Cross to hear story of Christmas

ODESSA, Texas — A group of students gathered at the Cavalry Cross along Highway 191 Tuesday for a special Christmas celebration. Children were treated to Christmas carols as well as local businessman and People Pride Scholarship Program founder John Bushman sharing the story and meaning of Christmas. Bushman typically...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Merry Christmas#Charity#The Salvation Army
NewsWest 9

City of Fort Stockton holds Christmas Movie Event

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The City of Fort Stockton will be holding a Christmas Movie Event from December 20-22. All three movies will be shown at the Fort Stockton Convention Center on 2181 W. I-10. The three movies being shown are 'Elf', 'Dr. Seuss: The Grinch' and 'The Polar...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD selects student artwork for Christmas cards

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Four Ector County ISD students were honored with their artwork being chosen for the district's annual Christmas cards. Each year the Fine Arts Department gathers submissions from campuses across the district and narrows down to a group of finalists. The Board of Trustees then vote...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsWest 9

West Texas Food Bank donates 600 new books to children in need

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank has partnered with the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin to distribute books to children in need. “We are so excited to partner with the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin as we continue to serve the Permian Basin, said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “Our mission is to not only fill bellies with food, but to also provide the educational resources to end the cycle of poverty. This is a great opportunity to help fill the bookshelves of those who might not otherwise have access to books.”
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

West Texans to honor veterans on Wreaths Across America Day

MIDLAND, Texas — Saturday marks "National Wreaths Across America Day," and in honor of it, West Texans are coming together to recognize American heroes during a wreath laying at Resthaven Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Every year on December 18, veterans and community members across the country place wreaths...
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9, Tegna Foundation present checks to local nonprofits

ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came early for a couple of local nonprofits. NewsWest 9 and the Tegna Foundation proudly presented checks to the Midland Storytelling Festival and the Odessa College Foundation-Wagner Food Pantry. Each organization received $1,600 to put toward their causes. Starlight Therapeutic Riding Center also received a...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy