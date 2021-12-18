Salvation Army distributes toys to over 300 families in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank has partnered with the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin to distribute books to children in need. “We are so excited to partner with the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin as we continue to serve the Permian Basin, said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “Our mission is to not only fill bellies with food, but to also provide the educational resources to end the cycle of poverty. This is a great opportunity to help fill the bookshelves of those who might not otherwise have access to books.”

