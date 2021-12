Dragon Quest X Offline is scheduled to arrive in Japan on 26th February 2022, and in the lead-up to its release, Square Enix has shared some new details about the game. For those who have played DQX before, there will still be some new content to enjoy and a new character to meet in the offline version. Here's the scoop (via Nintendo Enthusiast) along with some artwork and screenshots via the Dragon Quest Twitter account:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO