Mr. Barry Jermone Ford

Mr. Barry Jerome Ford , age 53, of Cedartown passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.



Barry was born November 27, 1968 in Rome to the late James Ford and Ruby Presley Davidson. Barry was a good-hearted person and was also willing to help anyone. He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed working with his hands.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Molock.



Survivors include his daughter, Cheyenne Ford, twin sister Robin Winters and her husband Jeff, sister, Heather Davidson; brothers, James Ford and Marshall Ford.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.



The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Barry Jerome Ford.





