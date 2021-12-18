Devil Dawgs and Daystar Church bring 500 meals to Mayfield, Kentucky

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Devil Dawgs Concessions Inc. partnered with Daystar Church of Good Hope to bring 500 meals to tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky. Devil Dawgs is a veteran owned, self-contained mobile food service which serves high quality concession food like hot dogs, shaved ice, funnel cakes, fried oreos, fried twinkies and nachos. Owners Joe and Pat Brown traveled to Mayfield on Tuesday with three other volunteers, along with Daystar’s outreach team.

Joe Brown said, “We went up there and found a distribution point where they were giving out clothes, household items and stuff that people had donated.” The team set up at Northside Church of Christ in Mayfield and gave out all 500 meals that they had prepared.

Devil Dawgs often partners with Daystar Church’s outreach program to deliver food to the community.

Chris Hopper with Daystar Church went with Joe and Pat to Mayfield. He said, “Pat and Joe, not only are they good friends of mine personally; they’re wonderful, they are members of Daystar, they’re servants, they have a servant’s heart. Any chance that they see to bless their community they take it, and that aligns with Daystar’s vision as well–community transformation through the love and power of Jesus.”

To make a donation to Daystar Church to help with disaster relief, visit https://www.daystarchurch.tv/give .

