This Is the City With the Highest Divorce Rate

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nn5a_0dQW7ura00 The annual divorce rate in America is 14.9 per 1,000 people. That number has fallen most years over the past decade. This may be due partly to the fact that fewer people are getting married. Nevertheless, the United States still has one of the highest divorce rates in the world. And the city with the highest divorce rate is Hot Springs, Ark., where some 16.86% of the population has been divorced.

Divorce has profound effects on society. One in five women who divorce fall into poverty. Children lose critical time with parents, and children of divorced couples often lose health insurance benefits. They are also less likely to graduate from high school. ( Click here to see the city in which most people get divorced in every state .)

The situation of every couple is different, so there is no universal dynamic that drives couples apart. Ann Gold Buscho, Ph.D., author of “The Parent’s Guide to Birdnesting: A Child-Centered Solution to Co-Parenting During Separation and Divorce,” writes in Psychology Today that the reasons for divorce run the gamut from incompatibility and money conflicts to the age-old breaking point, infidelity. Couples who have lost the ability to communicate or to be intimate are more likely to divorce, as well, she adds. Not surprisingly, abuse or addiction problems often lead to broken marriages, too.

To determine the metro area with the most divorce, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the percentage of the population aged 15 and older that is currently divorced in the 384 U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, using annual estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on the married, separated, never married, and total population also came from the ACS. All are shares of the 15 and older population, not the total population, and are current as of 2019.

Click here to see the American cities with the highest divorce rate

Data about divorce also comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's library of marriage statistics. The CDC logs the number of divorces and annulments per 1,000 population. The rate in 2019 was 2.7. (The CDC notes that California, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, and New Mexico did not report that year.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jiWh_0dQW7ura00

25. Pueblo, CO
> Divorced population: 14.85% or 20,474
> Separated population: 2,168 (1.57% - #210 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 63,598 (46.12% - #265 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 43,952 (31.87% - #223 highest of 384)
> Total population: 168,424 - #256 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQSIV_0dQW7ura00

24. Albany, GA
> Divorced population: 14.87% or 17,650
> Separated population: 4,872 (4.11% - #2 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 43,007 (36.24% - #382 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 44,592 (37.58% - #54 highest of 384)
> Total population: 147,384 - #286 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UFEe_0dQW7ura00

23. Elkhart-Goshen, IN
> Divorced population: 14.89% or 23,795
> Separated population: 2,612 (1.63% - #200 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 70,302 (43.99% - #332 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 52,183 (32.65% - #200 highest of 384)
> Total population: 206,341 - #219 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHaqA_0dQW7ura00

22. Staunton, VA
> Divorced population: 14.92% or 15,583
> Separated population: 1,597 (1.53% - #219 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 50,339 (48.20% - #177 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 28,699 (27.48% - #336 highest of 384)
> Total population: 123,120 - #325 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7Cp5_0dQW7ura00

21. Kokomo, IN
> Divorced population: 15.14% or 10,140
> Separated population: 877 (1.31% - #273 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 32,221 (48.12% - #183 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 19,641 (29.33% - #295 highest of 384)
> Total population: 82,544 - #375 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37p9N2_0dQW7ura00

20. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL
> Divorced population: 15.15% or 28,093
> Separated population: 5,236 (2.82% - #24 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 90,635 (48.88% - #150 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 48,179 (25.98% - #358 highest of 384)
> Total population: 223,234 - #203 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uCJ1_0dQW7ura00

19. Michigan City-La Porte, IN
> Divorced population: 15.16% or 13,823
> Separated population: 1,283 (1.41% - #251 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 41,003 (44.97% - #302 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 28,642 (31.41% - #227 highest of 384)
> Total population: 109,888 - #342 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okwT0_0dQW7ura00

18. Coeur d'Alene, ID
> Divorced population: 15.20% or 20,458
> Separated population: 1,838 (1.37% - #259 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 72,409 (53.81% - #29 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 33,471 (24.88% - #367 highest of 384)
> Total population: 165,697 - #260 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126KP8_0dQW7ura00

17. Albany-Lebanon, OR
> Divorced population: 15.24% or 16,306
> Separated population: 1,226 (1.15% - #307 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 51,389 (48.04% - #187 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 31,856 (29.78% - #286 highest of 384)
> Total population: 129,749 - #312 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1hIn_0dQW7ura00

16. Gadsden, AL
> Divorced population: 15.33% or 12,767
> Separated population: 1,672 (2.01% - #120 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 37,820 (45.42% - #284 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 23,570 (28.31% - #318 highest of 384)
> Total population: 102,268 - #353 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1lAb_0dQW7ura00

15. Port St. Lucie, FL
> Divorced population: 15.34% or 63,648
> Separated population: 8,302 (2.00% - #123 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 192,288 (46.35% - #254 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 117,501 (28.33% - #315 highest of 384)
> Total population: 489,297 - #113 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wsPt_0dQW7ura00

14. Lewiston, ID-WA
> Divorced population: 15.84% or 8,192
> Separated population: 490 (0.95% - #335 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 25,561 (49.43% - #123 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 13,194 (25.51% - #362 highest of 384)
> Total population: 62,990 - #381 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfOrw_0dQW7ura00

13. Lewiston-Auburn, ME
> Divorced population: 15.88% or 14,110
> Separated population: 192 (0.22% - #384 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 41,974 (47.23% - #217 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 26,785 (30.14% - #271 highest of 384)
> Total population: 108,277 - #346 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048apZ_0dQW7ura00

12. Terre Haute, IN
> Divorced population: 15.92% or 24,412
> Separated population: 1,722 (1.12% - #310 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 69,836 (45.54% - #280 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 47,232 (30.80% - #243 highest of 384)
> Total population: 185,782 - #230 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNqJU_0dQW7ura00

11. Sherman-Denison, TX
> Divorced population: 16.06% or 17,539
> Separated population: 1,466 (1.34% - #262 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 51,017 (46.73% - #240 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 31,170 (28.55% - #310 highest of 384)
> Total population: 136,212 - #303 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8rwK_0dQW7ura00

10. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV
> Divorced population: 16.08% or 11,986
> Separated population: 771 (1.03% - #324 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 35,718 (47.92% - #193 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 20,303 (27.24% - #340 highest of 384)
> Total population: 89,676 - #368 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27d2Tk_0dQW7ura00

9. Lawton, OK
> Divorced population: 16.14% or 16,394
> Separated population: 2,559 (2.52% - #50 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 42,052 (41.41% - #365 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 34,237 (33.72% - #161 highest of 384)
> Total population: 126,043 - #317 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHPgO_0dQW7ura00

8. Danville, IL
> Divorced population: 16.26% or 9,858
> Separated population: 1,516 (2.50% - #51 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 25,691 (42.37% - #355 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 19,578 (32.29% - #210 highest of 384)
> Total population: 75,758 - #379 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFvjW_0dQW7ura00

7. Santa Fe, NM
> Divorced population: 16.32% or 21,042
> Separated population: 2,491 (1.93% - #140 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 55,737 (43.22% - #343 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 41,710 (32.35% - #208 highest of 384)
> Total population: 150,358 - #280 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RI6U_0dQW7ura00

6. Muskegon, MI
> Divorced population: 16.35% or 23,037
> Separated population: 2,127 (1.51% - #222 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 62,207 (44.14% - #322 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 43,912 (31.16% - #233 highest of 384)
> Total population: 173,566 - #245 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFFlX_0dQW7ura00

5. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ
> Divorced population: 16.46% or 33,720
> Separated population: 2,738 (1.34% - #264 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 108,324 (52.88% - #41 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 44,348 (21.65% - #382 highest of 384)
> Total population: 235,099 - #196 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQe2a_0dQW7ura00

4. Medford, OR
> Divorced population: 16.53% or 30,296
> Separated population: 1,707 (0.93% - #338 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 88,960 (48.53% - #162 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 49,316 (26.90% - #346 highest of 384)
> Total population: 220,944 - #206 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GW0qY_0dQW7ura00

3. Jackson, MI
> Divorced population: 16.81% or 22,010
> Separated population: 2,418 (1.85% - #153 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 56,040 (42.79% - #346 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 42,419 (32.39% - #206 highest of 384)
> Total population: 158,510 - #266 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHEcG_0dQW7ura00

2. Great Falls, MT
> Divorced population: 16.83% or 11,091
> Separated population: 1,023 (1.55% - #216 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 29,622 (44.94% - #303 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 19,872 (30.15% - #270 highest of 384)
> Total population: 81,366 - #376 largest of 384 metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Kh7x_0dQW7ura00

1. Hot Springs, AR
> Divorced population: 16.86% or 14,130
> Separated population: 1,723 (2.06% - #111 highest of 384 metros)
> Married, not separated pop.: 39,995 (47.73% - #197 highest of 384)
> Never married population: 21,204 (25.31% - #364 highest of 384)
> Total population: 99,386 - #358 largest of 384 metros

