ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/18)

kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Saturday, December 18th, 6:00 P.M. A strong cold front is moving across the metro area early this evening. Today was the warmest day in over two weeks with the mild south wind just ahead of this...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
krcrtv.com

Rain and heavy mountain snow through Christmas weekend

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect above 3,000 feet through Wednesday afternoon. After that, Winter Storm Warnings take effect from Thursday through Sunday. It will mostly be rain in the valley with heavy snow at times in the higher elevations creating delays on the mountain highways once again. The highest...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#South Wind#Western Oregon#Christmas#Cascades
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/22 Wednesday Morning Forecast

Today: Early showers/rain, then clearing and blustery this afternoon… gusts to 30+ mph. Expect highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s. Tonight: Clear, cold and breezy. Temps will fall into the 20s with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Tomorrow: Colder,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Vancouver, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
pix11.com

Wet morning clears for bright, windy Wednesday

A storm moving through the southeastern region will brush the tri-state area, bringing some rain. A cold front brings in a chilly air mass on Thursday, and that could set the plate for some snow during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve as a warm front lifts across the region.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Wednesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Wednesday night, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. A breezy southwest wind will surge in more clouds for Thursday and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) A sprinkle is possible on Thursday, but most locations will remain dry. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off in the 30s in the morning and end in the low 50s in the afternoon. Patchy areas of rain will be possible, especially in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Christmas Eve night will be in the upper 30s with a slight chance for rain. (Credit: CBS 2) Christmas Day will feature highs about ten degrees above average in the mid-40s. A few showers will be possible. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Shower chances continue into early next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 27. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High 44. FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High 51.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chills In The 10s and 20s Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winds will slowly diminish tonight, however, temperatures will be cold enough that even a slight wind will make it feel MUCH colder. Expect wind chills to fall into the 10s and 20s across central Maryland overnight. That means that the chill will be very noticeable for kiddos at the bus stop in the morning and the full winter gear is needed. Other than that, the weather tomorrow is pretty ideal for local holiday travel. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a clipper system passes to our north. A stray flurry is possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, but for...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy