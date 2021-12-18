2 Brothers Shot, 1 Killed, in South Deering Shooting, Police Say
Two brothers were shot and one died in a shooting in South Deering Friday evening, according to police. In the 11100 block of South Doty at approximately...www.nbcchicago.com
Two brothers were shot and one died in a shooting in South Deering Friday evening, according to police. In the 11100 block of South Doty at approximately...www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0