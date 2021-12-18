Syracuse mother and adult son with Covid-19 die minutes apart at Crouse Hospital
By James McClendon
Syracuse.com
4 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son - who both had Covid-19 - died a few minutes apart this week in Syracuse. Jacqueline A. Alpeter and James C. Alpeter III, who both lived in Syracuse, died Tuesday while being treated at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, according to their...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Someone apparently upset by the state’s new Covid restrictions threw a brick with a mask taped to it through a window at the Cafè Kubal coffee shop in the Sacred Melody Plaza in Eastwood. It happened sometime after the shop closed at 6 p.m....
Syracuse, N.Y. -- More than 1,000 appointments for Covid-19 booster shots have just been added at the state health department’s mass vaccination site at the New York State Fairgrounds. The new appointments are for Dec. 27 to 30. They are for the Pfizer vaccine booster shot, available to anyone...
Two readers took issue with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard’s recent story about local bars and restaurants that can put you in the holiday spirit. Their letters are below. I found Sunday’s three-page spread on the “pub crawl” thoughtless and irresponsible. The article was accompanied by a huge half-page photo of dozens of unmasked revelers raising a toast.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Le Moyne College is requiring eligible students to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots before the start of the spring semester in January. Individuals are eligible to receive a booster vaccination six months after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after the first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
It’s nearing the end of the year and things are slowing down a little in ’Cuse. But don’t worry, that only means more end-of-the-year parties to join! Shifty’s and World of Beer have you covered on that front with their holiday parties, which will of course include beer and music. If you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, there are weekend guided walks at Beaver Lake Nature Center and Bingo in Cicero. Otherwise, a slate of shows will keep you occupied, like a production from Thanasis Theatre Company or the popular Salt City Blues concert, now in its 5th year. And yes, there are still plenty of shopping opportunities (you’re in good company; Syracuse residents have been scrambling to do last-minute holiday shopping since forever) from Art Mart to the Holiday Farmer and Flea Market.
CHEERS TO 2021: Our food writers picked Central New York's best drinks of 2021, including this blue margarita made with tequila and blue curacao at San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill, Baldwinsville. (Charlie Miller photo)
Syracuse, N.Y. — SUNY Upstate Medical University has received a $25 million gift, its largest ever, to benefit its medical school. The donation is from Alan Norton, a 1966 Upstate alumnus, and his wife, Marlene Norton. To recognize the gift, Upstate will rename the medical school the Alan and...
Filming has begun for a Syracuse movie based on a book Tyrone Hines wrote while serving 26 years in federal prison. The independent film, titled “Trust No One,” unpacks the consequences of drug trafficking in Syracuse. Hines brings an authentic perspective to the story, as a former Syracuse...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Over the next week, Onondaga County plans to start distributing 20,000 at-home Covid-19 test kits to county residents -- for free. As the omicron strain of the coronavirus threatens to increase caseloads and overwhelm testing centers, County Executive Ryan McMahon said the at-home kits will be distributed by local municipalities. Details are still being worked out. He said the city of Syracuse and the county’s towns and villages will get back to the county with hours and locations, which could be churches, town halls and other gathering places.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The annual “Old Newsboys” fundraiser in support of the Christmas Bureau has so far reached nearly 80% of its commitment to help pay for toys, books and food for needy families in Central New York. And you can still donate to help build the...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University is delaying the start of the spring semester by one week because of a surge of Covid-19 cases. Classes will start Jan. 24 instead of Jan. 18, SU informed students and staff in a letter today. The school decided to delay classes because of...
SHOOTING AT SYRACUSE MALL: Syracuse police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a shooting at Destiny USA around noon Monday. A man was shot in the leg during a dispute on top of a parking garage. (Rylee Kirk photo)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot multiple times Tuesday night in the city’s Valley neighborhood, according to the Syracuse Police Department. The shooting was at about 9:05 p.m. in the 300 block of Kramer Drive, according to news release issued Wednesday. A 42-year-old woman was shot in...
On Christmas Eve in 1913, thousands of Syracusans gathered together in St. Mary’s Circle to celebrate their very first municipal Christmas tree lighting. Syracuse joined a growing list of cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Albany, and Rochester, that had begun the tradition in recent years. Here in the...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A family of six was forced out of their home by a fire that started just after midnight Tuesday, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. The four adults and two children escaped their home at 119 Merrell Rd. uninjured, fire officials said in a news release.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A firefighter received minor burns Wednesday battling a fire in a vacant home on the city’s South Side, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. The home at 146 Glenwood Ave. was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at about 3 a.m., according to a news release from the fire department.
Syracuse, N.Y. – A fatal shooting on Syracuse’s South Side in April is being considered a self-defense homicide, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Around 1:30 p.m. Apirl 28, Quentin Harrison Jr. was shot multiple times in the 1400 block of Midland Avenue, police said. Harrison...
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man accused of being a Proud Boy and rioting at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 has admitted to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors. Matthew Greene, 34, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting on...
Syracuse’s largest mall is scaling back its hours after the holidays as Central New York faces a surge in Covid-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant. Destiny USA announced Tuesday that, effective January 2, 2022, the shopping center will be open the following hours:. Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7...
Auburn, N.Y. — A Cayuga County man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for selling heroin laced with fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose in January. Michael J. Chapman, 31, of Throop, admitted he knowingly sold a bundle of heroin laced with fentanyl to an Auburn...
