Syracuse mother and adult son with Covid-19 die minutes apart at Crouse Hospital

It’s nearing the end of the year and things are slowing down a little in ’Cuse. But don’t worry, that only means more end-of-the-year parties to join! Shifty’s and World of Beer have you covered on that front with their holiday parties, which will of course include beer and music. If you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, there are weekend guided walks at Beaver Lake Nature Center and Bingo in Cicero. Otherwise, a slate of shows will keep you occupied, like a production from Thanasis Theatre Company or the popular Salt City Blues concert, now in its 5th year. And yes, there are still plenty of shopping opportunities (you’re in good company; Syracuse residents have been scrambling to do last-minute holiday shopping since forever) from Art Mart to the Holiday Farmer and Flea Market.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO