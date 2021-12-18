ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse mother and adult son with Covid-19 die minutes apart at Crouse Hospital

By James McClendon
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son - who both had Covid-19 - died a few minutes apart this week in Syracuse. Jacqueline A. Alpeter and James C. Alpeter III, who both lived in Syracuse, died Tuesday while being treated at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, according to their...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 96

Laurie Sloan Stewart
4d ago

vaccinated or not doesn't matter to anyone who loved these people. Dead is forever. Have some respect for their family. They might read these comments. imagine piling hurt on grief.

Reply(17)
35
TWPPYO
3d ago

Did they die because of COVID or was the virus found in the bodies after death did they have underlying conditions? The headline is misleading

Reply(5)
17
Joebeacon
3d ago

How many times are they going to run this same story? This is how they brainwash and scare people by running the same group of stories over and over for months. People need to wake up.

Reply(12)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse readers say celebrating ‘12 bars of Christmas’ is reckless as Covid surges (Your letters)

Two readers took issue with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard’s recent story about local bars and restaurants that can put you in the holiday spirit. Their letters are below. I found Sunday’s three-page spread on the “pub crawl” thoughtless and irresponsible. The article was accompanied by a huge half-page photo of dozens of unmasked revelers raising a toast.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Le Moyne College mandates Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for students

Syracuse, N.Y. — Le Moyne College is requiring eligible students to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots before the start of the spring semester in January. Individuals are eligible to receive a booster vaccination six months after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after the first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Clay, NY
Syracuse, NY
Obituaries
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Coronavirus
Syracuse, NY
Health
Syracuse.com

Salt City Blues, Eve of Divas, BeatleCuse: 10 things to do in CNY this week

It’s nearing the end of the year and things are slowing down a little in ’Cuse. But don’t worry, that only means more end-of-the-year parties to join! Shifty’s and World of Beer have you covered on that front with their holiday parties, which will of course include beer and music. If you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, there are weekend guided walks at Beaver Lake Nature Center and Bingo in Cicero. Otherwise, a slate of shows will keep you occupied, like a production from Thanasis Theatre Company or the popular Salt City Blues concert, now in its 5th year. And yes, there are still plenty of shopping opportunities (you’re in good company; Syracuse residents have been scrambling to do last-minute holiday shopping since forever) from Art Mart to the Holiday Farmer and Flea Market.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Police carry man in wheelchair out of burning Solvay building; plus, Armory Square restaurant relocating (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 24. Flurries possible. See the five-day forecast. CHEERS TO 2021: Our food writers picked Central New York’s best drinks of 2021, including this blue margarita made with tequila and blue curacao at San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill, Baldwinsville. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tyrone Hines filming new movie in Syracuse (video)

Filming has begun for a Syracuse movie based on a book Tyrone Hines wrote while serving 26 years in federal prison. The independent film, titled “Trust No One,” unpacks the consequences of drug trafficking in Syracuse. Hines brings an authentic perspective to the story, as a former Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Syracuse University#Woodlawn Cemetery#Crouse Hospital#Family Worship Center
Syracuse.com

20,000 at-home Covid tests kits will be given free to Onondaga County residents

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Over the next week, Onondaga County plans to start distributing 20,000 at-home Covid-19 test kits to county residents -- for free. As the omicron strain of the coronavirus threatens to increase caseloads and overwhelm testing centers, County Executive Ryan McMahon said the at-home kits will be distributed by local municipalities. Details are still being worked out. He said the city of Syracuse and the county’s towns and villages will get back to the county with hours and locations, which could be churches, town halls and other gathering places.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in leg at Destiny USA mall; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 21)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 39; Low: 29. Intermittent clouds. See the five-day forecast. SHOOTING AT SYRACUSE MALL: Syracuse police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a shooting at Destiny USA around noon Monday. A man was shot in the leg during a dispute on top of a parking garage. (Rylee Kirk photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy