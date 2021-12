DAYTON — Before fireworks are technically legal for Ohioans to set off, the city of Dayton is already pushing to ban them within city limits. “Over the last several years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Dayton has experienced a proliferation of fireworks use in its neighborhoods,” an ordinance introduced during Wednesday’s Dayton City Commission meeting read. “The unsafe and illegal discharge of fireworks poses a significant danger to the public and cause serious injuries as well as significant property damage.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO