Why everyone hates Witchers in The Witcher

Netflix is dropping season 2 of The Witcher this month so now's the time to brush up on Geralt of Rivia and his adventures across the Northern Kingdoms. With tricky timeline very much NOT in chronological order, season 1 can use some unpacking. Plus, with the animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf exploring the origins of the mentor to the White Wolf himself, Vessemir at Caer Morhen, there's plenty to catch up on. Here is everything you need to know about The Witcher Timeline. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the Butcher of Blaviken, is on his way to find his destiny, Princess Ciri of Cintra. Along the way he gets into violent and sometimes downright sexy adventures with the likes of the mage Yennefer, the jolly bard for a hype man in Jaskier who penned the certified bop, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher and a kikimora, a djinn, a stryzga, a dragon a hedgehog knight and every other kind of folkloric monster you can think of. Where will The Witcher go in season 2 though? Only Netflix knows for sure!

