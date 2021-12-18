ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why everyone hates Witchers in The Witcher

By Samantha Greer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of The Witcher, Witchers are monster slayers, the best there is. Raised from children to be killing machines, they’re put through brutal training, are augmented by mutations and wield an intimate knowledge of all manner of beasts. Geralt of Rivia is legendary but he’s only one of many,...

CNET

When does The Witcher season 2 drop on Netflix?

Get ready. The entire eight-episode second season of The Witcher hits Netflix on Friday, with Henry Cavill returning as Geralt of Rivera and plenty more monstery, magicy mayhem. Here's how to prep. When will The Witcher season two drop?. You've watched the first season already on Netflix, yes? If not,...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Witcher Season 2. The streaming service shared a photo for the season Wednesday featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Kim Bodnia. The picture shows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) posing with Vesemir (Bodnia), his mentor and the oldest...
TV SERIES
IGN

Netflix's The Witcher Timeline

Netflix is dropping season 2 of The Witcher this month so now's the time to brush up on Geralt of Rivia and his adventures across the Northern Kingdoms. With tricky timeline very much NOT in chronological order, season 1 can use some unpacking. Plus, with the animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf exploring the origins of the mentor to the White Wolf himself, Vessemir at Caer Morhen, there's plenty to catch up on. Here is everything you need to know about The Witcher Timeline. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the Butcher of Blaviken, is on his way to find his destiny, Princess Ciri of Cintra. Along the way he gets into violent and sometimes downright sexy adventures with the likes of the mage Yennefer, the jolly bard for a hype man in Jaskier who penned the certified bop, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher and a kikimora, a djinn, a stryzga, a dragon a hedgehog knight and every other kind of folkloric monster you can think of. Where will The Witcher go in season 2 though? Only Netflix knows for sure! For more spooky chronologically confusing timelines, check out the Paranormal Activity Timeline - https://youtu.be/Sa0mTZOp60M And for everything else, subscribe to IGN wherever you like the watch!
TV SERIES
IGN

The Witcher Books Reading Order

Now that Netflix’s The Witcher has arrived, this wild world of wonder and weirdness is being introduced to a whole new audience. However, executive producer and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich’s adaptation of this beloved fantasy world isn’t tied to the massively successful Witcher game franchise developed by CD Projekt Red and which established its significance in the zeitgeist. Instead, the Netflix show is based on the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski. And maybe, just maybe, fans of the show are interested in giving the books a try as well now. Well, let us help you with that!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CinemaBlend

Why The Witcher Fans Shouldn't Have Game Of Thrones-ish Worries About The Creator Planning So Many Seasons

Fans of the fantasy hit The Witcher are thrilled that the second season of the epic series is finally returning to Netflix in just a few short days. With creator / showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich noting that they’d like to do at least seven seasons, though, we know that viewers shouldn’t harbor any Game of Thrones-ish worries about her extensive plans for the show.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Witcher’ Showrunner on Why There Are Fewer Monsters in Season 2

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 2.]. We know that Netflix’s The Witcher is a fantasy series adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series about a mutant monster hunter-for-hire, right? So, why does it feel like its title Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), is given even fewer monsters in the drama’s sophomore season to battle than its first?
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The Witcher season 2 review

The Witcher season 2 is bigger, bolder and better than the first entry in Netflix's live-action adaptation. With the stakes raised following its season 1 finale, the show's creative team needed to up their game and deliver a more ambitious, action-packed and emotionally resonant second season – and they've done so with aplomb. The Witcher's second season isn't perfect but, by largely avoiding the pitfalls that season 1 fell into, it's a far superior entry to what has come before.
TV SERIES
IGN

Why the Wild Hunt will Be The Witcher's Thanos - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Wild Hunt is coming to Netflix's The Witcher, eventually. The phantasmal force was mentioned in the pilot episode of The Witcher, and reportedly there'll be subtle nods to it throughout The Witcher season 2. It seems to be the looming threat that Executive Producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, compared to a particular purple, gauntlet-welding Marvel baddie, Thanos. Hissrich and her team know how big of a deal the Wild Hunt is and have purposely been foreshadowing the arrival to communicate to the audience, both fans and the unfamiliar alike, that a bigger danger is on its way. In other Witcher news, Henry Cavill wants to visit Toussaint, the setting of The Witcher 3's acclaimed Blood & Wine DLC. Speaking to us here at IGN, Cavill mentions how this land exists in the books, and he'd love to explore it in a future episode. #TheWitcher is coming to #Netflix Dec. 17th, look for #TheWitcherSeason2 then! And finally, IGN is partnering with WB to host the U.S. Premiere of the Matrix Resurrections. Happening December 18th at 5:30pm PT, we'll be on location in San Francisco for the premiere, revealing an exclusive clip from the movie during the stream.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Old Spice Ad Ties In With “The Witcher”

Over a decade after their iconic “I’m on a horse” ad, Old Spice is getting in on this week’s launch of the second season of Netflix’s “The Witcher” with a themed commercial and online tie-ins. Netflix and Old Spice have reportedly collaborated on...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2: Who Is Francesca?

One of the many new faces in season 2 of The Witcher is Francesca, Findabair, who will be played by Mecia Simson. Francesca is set to play a major part in the Netflix series as the story moves forward, both as a sorceress and in the realm of politics, so it would be good to get up to speed on the character ahead of her season 2 debut. That's why we're here with the newest edition of The Witcher Season 2 CRAM, which will give you everything you need to know about Francesca, the world of The Witcher, and more.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher Author Praises Season 2

Netflix's The Witcher is finally set to release Season 2 later this week on Friday, December 17th, and while reviews from critics (including our own) are out already, the latest one would appear to be one of the most important of all: The Witcher author and creator Andrzej Sapkowski. It should come as no surprise given Sapkowski's praise for the first season that he seems to enjoy the new one, praising showrunner Lauren S. Hissirch and her team, and cannot wait for the next.
VIDEO GAMES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Yennefer Have a Child in The Witcher? Why Can’t She Have Kids?

In Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is one of the main protagonists along with Geralt of Rivia and Princess Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon. Her life had quite a humble beginning. She was born in a low-income family with partial face paralysis and a curved spine. After she accidentally teleports herself to the Aretuza magical academy, members of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers become aware of her existence. Sorceress and rectoress Tissaia de Vries comes and buys her from her stepfather for less money than half the price for a pig. After arriving at Aretuza, Yennefer tries to commit suicide, but Tissaia’s timely intervention saves her life. As the first season progresses, she becomes a powerful and reputed sorceress, but certain regrets continue to haunt her, including her desire to be a mother. Here is what you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: Daddy Day Kaer

If Geralt is defined by anything — other than white hair, gravelly one-liners, and a penchant for killing monsters and taking baths — it’s being a lone wolf. From the beginning of the series, he has traveled from town to town doing jobs and acquiring true connections with others only when bound together by a djinn, when mandated by the Law of Surprise, or when the other person involved is a bard who’s so cheerfully self-absorbed Geralt’s grumpiness bounces right off of him.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Witcher Season 2: Why Does Jaskier Sing ‘Burn, Butcher, Burn’?

One of the standout accomplishments of the first season of The Witcher was the sheer addictiveness of the song, “Toss a Coin To Your Witcher” as sung by Joey Batey, who plays the bard Jaskier in the show. Now lightning has struck twice with the season 2 entry, “Burn, Butcher, Burn,” which is just as much of an earworm. Given that it’s been awhile since we last saw Jaskier, the circumstances related by the lyrics might have been forgotten by some. Why is the bard so pissed at his friend Geralt, who is clearly the subject of this rage anthem?
ENTERTAINMENT

