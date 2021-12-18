The art of crankbait fishing with Combs

Water lightly stained; 59 degrees; 1.24 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with perch like crankbaits, brown or green Texas-rigged plastic worms, chartreuse bladed spinners, and shaky head jigs near timber, rocky shorelines, and docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and near bridge pilings. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs, swimbaits, and live bait along the main lake channels, humps, and ridges. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Catfish are good on shrimp, chicken liver, and live bait.
