The art of crankbait fishing with Combs

bassmaster.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBassmaster Elite Series champion Keith Combs walks through some...

www.bassmaster.com

fernandinaobserver.com

Fishing for love

Fishing For Love from local writer, Linda Guecia, is a collection of stories linked by place and characters. It is set in Fernandina Beach and there are some references that will immediately make you think of local sites. The stories vary in plot but all focus on love in its various forms.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
thepostnewspaper.net

Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 67 degrees. Many reports of bull redfish, redfish, and jackfish. Most catches are coming with live finger mullet, fresh cut bait, or squid. Trinity Bay: GOOD. 67 degrees. Trinity River Channel to the HL&P spillway and north, are holding speckled trout along with a few redfish. Jack’s Pocket and the F-lease wells are notable hot spots. Live shrimp and soft plastics working equally well. Speckled trout fishing is good in the bays north of the Fred Hartman Bridge. Lots of undersized trout in the area, but plenty of keepers if you find the right school. Live shrimp and soft plastics are best baits. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
TEXAS CITY, TX
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fly Fishing for Cannibal Trout

Learn how to think like an aquatic serial killer using streamers that match the target species. This article was originally titled "Cannibal Trout" in the April/May 2013 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. The fish we most love to catch eat MEAT. By meat, I mean other fish. Fish that feed...
GALVESTON.COM

Artist Boat Winter Eco-Art Camp: Fun Fishing Adventure

Spend the day fishing with us! We will learn different fishing techniques like how to seine, throw a cast net, and go crabbing! Students will also learn the ancient art of fish printing and dissect a perch. Art meets science in Artist Boat’s 2021 winter day camp sessions. Campers will...
portasouthjetty.com

Fishing with friends

David Bell of Fort Worth and Port Aransas shows off two of the spotted sea trout that were caught on a fishing trip on Saturday, Dec. 4. Bell and his friends Paul Kennedy and Richard Ingram were fishing off the jetties when they caught limits of trout. TPWD bag limits of sea trout are five per angler per day.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
lincolnjournalonline.com

Fishing This Week

Editor's note: we would like to see and hear about your catch. (706) 359-3229. Your trophy buck is at the taxidermist, your freezer is full, and yesterday you walked past your boat and you are certain it called your name. What time is it? It's time to put out your brush piles of course. Start out by bundling up limbs, […]
majorleaguefishing.com

Dicky Newberry’s Three Tips for Better Cold-Water Lipless Crankbait Fishing

When it comes to tossing a lipless crankbait around from December through March there’s little argument that Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit pro Dicky Newberry is one of the best. With decades of experience working a Bill Lewis Rat-L-Trap on Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Newberry has utilized that knowledge to bank dozens of Top 10s and wins across both local and MLF events. With that being said, Newberry was kind enough to barely scratch the surface of his lipless crankbait knowledge to help you put more fish in the boat this season.
thekatynews.com

HOW TO MEASURE A FISH WITH A FISHING A SCALE

In order to ascertain the weight of a fish, fishing scales are used. Fishing scales are comprised of a commercial stainless steel scale or hook that may be connected to the single gill plate of a fish for safer weighing in competitive situations. HOW TO MEASURE A FISH WITH A...
dublincitizen.com

Fishing report

Water lightly stained; 59 degrees; 1.24 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with perch like crankbaits, brown or green Texas-rigged plastic worms, chartreuse bladed spinners, and shaky head jigs near timber, rocky shorelines, and docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and near bridge pilings. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs, swimbaits, and live bait along the main lake channels, humps, and ridges. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Catfish are good on shrimp, chicken liver, and live bait.
BROWNWOOD, TX
bassmaster.com

Observations from the Redfish Cup

Since B.A.S.S. decided to pair six of the organization’s top anglers with established redfish pros for the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, the “crossover” concept has been thoroughly discussed. With Port Aransas living up to its nickname “Fishing Capital of Texas,” the event provided ample opportunity for the B.A.S.S. world to sample the vibrant coastal fishing realm, note the differences and see the similarities.
SPY

9 Shred-Ready Winter Ski Jackets for Long Days on the Slopes

Skiing presents a somewhat tricky set of circumstances. Sure, you need to keep warm and dry as the temperatures plummet and snow flurries fall, but you also need winter gear that’s breathable and motion-friendly as you start to break a sweat during long intense laps down the mountain. It makes sense, then, that the best ski jackets offer a technically marvelous and consequently pricy blend of both qualities. Some of the best ski jacket brands — like Arc’teryx and Helly Hansen, to name a few — utilize both waterproofing and layering tactics in their jackets to keep snow out and...
bassmaster.com

Rigging and a little 'me time'

Hey there, everyone, sorry that it’s been a while since my last blog. There’s been a lot going on. A couple of personal highlights since my last entry: I fished the B.A.S.S. Redfish Cup Championship in Texas for Skeeter and Yamaha, and then of course I had Thanksgiving with the family. I don’t know about you, but I ate way too much.
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch Hunters Call in Elk then Get Surrounded By a Wolf Pack

By all accounts their elk hunt was going well. Their calls brought in two majestic bulls. Suddenly, the elk bolted for the woods. It wasn't the hunters they were fleeing. It was something else entirely. Something that had now surrounded the hunters: wolves. There's no location given, but I do...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ohio Hunter Takes 260-inch Whitetail Worthy of Warrior Status

Carson Putnam's heavy set non-typical is a buck he had to earn. Carson Putnam comes from a family of serious whitetail hunters. Carson, his father Brad, his mother and two sisters, hunt together as a family each fall. They live in Ohio, where whitetails can get big, really big!. At...
