State Police Investigating I-64 Shooting

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night on Interstate 64 in the City of Richmond. The shooting happened not far from the Shockoe Valley Bridge.

State Police say a red Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Interstate 64 when a vehicle pulled up alongside and a passenger in that vehicle began firing at the Sonata. The shooting took place in the westbound lanes of I-64 just prior to the Shockoe Valley Bridge at approximately 11 p.m. At least a dozen rounds were fired at the Sonata.

The driver of the Sonata, a 35-year-old Henrico County woman, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of a serious, but non-life threatening, injury sustained in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle, described as a late-model matte gray Jeep Compass or Cherokee with dark window tint sped away on I-64.