Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the November shooting of a teen in Middle River.

Authorities arrested Murkey Spruill, 51, and Dandre Cannon, 23, in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 21 in the 2100-block of Eastern Avenue.

At around 4:15 p.m. on November 21, officers arrived at a parking lot on Eastern Avenue for a reported assault and found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Spruill and Cannon have been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Both suspects are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels

