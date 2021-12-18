Better Government Association releases findings in Cabrini-Green redevelopment investigation

More than 20 years ago, former Mayor Richard M. Daley's administration promised Cabrini-Green residents they could return to the revitalized neighborhood with thousands of construction jobs and access to economic opportunities.

The Better Government Association is releasing a multi-series investigation over the past year looking through documents and interviews about the delays of the Cabrini-Green Housing Project.

According to the BGA investigation , taxpayers will shell out more than $2 billion to pay for the transformation, most of it going to white developers with political connections.