Roger Stone pleads the Fifth in front of Jan. 6 commission

Alex Jones, the founder of the right-wing media group Infowars, has indicated that he will plead the fifth, and he called himself a “controversial American journalist” in a lawsuit against the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January. Mr Jones is trying to block subpoenas against him and AT&T for his phone records. In the lawsuit, he says he’s seeking a “declaratory judgment” saying that the House panel is “not a lawfully constituted committee” and that its “actions to date have been wholly without legal authority”. The committee had asked Mr Jones to turn over all...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO