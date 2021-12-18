ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Stone pleads the Fifth in front of Jan. 6 commission

Cover picture for the articleTrump confidant and ally Roger Stone met with the Jan. 6 commission Friday and pleaded...

Michael Flynn Sues Jan. 6 Committee For Making Him Plead The Fifth Like A Common Criminal

Retired General Michael Flynn has joined the ranks of witnesses suing the January 6 Select Committee to block a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who resigned after he got caught lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador and was subsequently prosecuted for making false statements to the FBI, spent the last year flogging the Big Lie. He publicly urged Trump to declare martial law and seize all the voting machines in swing states which voted for President Biden, and advocated that the former president appoint attorney Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate bogus claims of election fraud during a contentious Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020.
Michael Flynn loses legal challenge against Jan. 6 committee

A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday ruled against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's bid to block the Jan. 6 select committee from obtaining his phone records. Why it matters: The ruling comes just a day after the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency filed a legal...
Roger Stone
Steve Bannon
The Independent

Alex Jones indicates he will plead the fifth and calls himself a ‘controversial American journalist’ in Jan 6 lawsuit

Alex Jones, the founder of the right-wing media group Infowars, has indicated that he will plead the fifth, and he called himself a “controversial American journalist” in a lawsuit against the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January. Mr Jones is trying to block subpoenas against him and AT&T for his phone records. In the lawsuit, he says he’s seeking a “declaratory judgment” saying that the House panel is “not a lawfully constituted committee” and that its “actions to date have been wholly without legal authority”. The committee had asked Mr Jones to turn over all...
Stone says he invoked 5th amendment at Jan. 6 deposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Stone -- who was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress, but subsequently pardoned by Trump -- told...
Roger Stone appears before January 6 committee, refuses to testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone appeared before a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Friday but said he refused to answer questions. Speaking to reporters after his closed-door appearance, Stone said he invoked his constitutional protection against self-incrimination. (Reporting by...
Roger Stone Stonewalls Congressional Committee On Capitol Riots

Roger Stone stonewalls a Congressional committee investigating the Capitol riots. Appearing before the House Select Committee investigating the chaos at the Capitol last January, longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone invokes his 5th Amendment right---refusing to answer any questions about the insurrection. He says he simply doesn't trust the Democrats. Stone says any implication he knew about or was involved in any way whatsoever is false. The House has voted to recommend former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon be held in contempt of Congress.
Roger Stone questions legitimacy of Jan. 6 investigation

Roger Stone called the inquiry into the Jan. 6 riot "Witch Hunt 3.0." Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Trump ally Roger Stone invokes 5th Amendment in appearance before Jan. 6 committee

Roger Stone, longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared Friday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, where he said he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to every question asked of him. "I did invoke my Fifth Amendment rights to every...
