Hospitals brace for hard winter as COVID cases surge nationwide

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials are pleading with the public to get vaccinated as the highly transmissible omicron variant...

www.today.com

Comments / 6

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Hospitals In Northwest Indiana Struggle With Increased Wait Times And Influx Of Patients As COVID Cases Rise

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) – Hospitals in Indiana are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state is seeing over 4,700 positive cases between just Monday and Tuesday. They’re also seeing some of the highest hospitalization numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei visited Saint Mary Hospital in Hobart for more on the latest numbers. Emergency rooms were so packed that one woman said she’s been waiting since 2 a.m. – others even longer. Emergency rooms in Northwest Indiana are scrambling to treat an influx of COVID patients. “Statewide, we’re pretty close to the highest level of people hospitalized for COVID...
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

Covid hospitalization hot spots across the U.S., in five charts

Covid-19 hospitalizations are once again ticking upward after a lull in October and early November, with tens of thousands more Americans filling hospital beds across the country in the past four weeks. The increase is particularly noticeable in the Rust Belt and the Southwest. As of Wednesday, Michigan's population-adjusted rate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘In for a world of trouble’: New York sees second consecutive day of record Covid cases as US braces for surge

New York health officials reported nearly 22,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 on 18 December, marking the second consecutive record-setting, single-day case count in the state.The state reported 21,027 new cases on 17 December, followed by 21,908 positive test results on 18 December.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that the city is averaging more than 5,700 Covid-19 cases a day, “a really, really shocking figure,” he said on Sunday.He is calling on President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act for coronavirus-fighting drugs and to produce more at-home rapid tests, as the city plans to open...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

COVID cases climb in NY, begins to hit the Hudson Valley hard

With just one week before Christmas, the state’s fight against COVID-19 has taken a massive blow. Friday saw a record-setting day as more than 21,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus. That's the most single-day cases recorded in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. COVID cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRBL News 3

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

COVID cases rising in LA County, possibly starting winter surge

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Exactly two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday and its associated gatherings of family and friends, Los Angeles County is seeing a resulting increase in COVID-19 cases, the public health director said Thursday, calling the trend a possible start of yet another winter surge of infections.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New cases in “winter surge”?

A predicted “winter surge” in new coronavirus cases might be reflected in recent counts of COVID-19 infections in Orange County. According to the county health care agency, Monday’s three-day tally was 1,355, which work out to a rounded average of 452 cases, up from Friday’s 449 and Thursday’s 316.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Governor Hochul Announces Major Action to Address Winter Surge and Prevent Business Disruption as COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Rise Statewide

Hochul Shares New Yorkers' Frustration with Winter Surge, Says We Do Not Have to Be Here But We Are. Hochul Thanks More Than 80% of Adult New Yorkers for Getting Fully Vaccinated and Doing the Right Thing. To Protect the Health of New Yorkers, Businesses and Venues Must Implement a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKYT 27

Lexington hospitals prepare for potential post-holiday COVID-19 case surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With holidays on the horizon, Lexington doctors have concerns with the new omicron variant arriving in Kentucky. Officials both at CHI Saint Joseph and UK HealthCare say they’re seeing steady cases of COVID-19 in their hospitals. However, they’re prepared for cases to rise with holidays on the way and gatherings sure to take place.
LEXINGTON, KY

