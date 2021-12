The Buffalo Sabres had their games postponed this week and Monday added Vinnie Hinostroza to the COVID protocol. He wasn’t alone for very long, as both Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons were added Tuesday. The Sabres won’t play again until Monday but now could be without all three, should they have to face the full 10-day period that comes with a positive, symptomatic case.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO