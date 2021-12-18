Mass. reports high COVID-19 numbers: Where can I get vaccinated?

(WWLP) – As the holiday season kicks off there is troubling data that shows Massachusetts is reporting high case numbers not seen since January.

State public health officials reported 45 new confirmed deaths and 6,345 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Friday. This is a reflection of the new wave of COVID-19 infections that are increasing across the country as we see the Delta and Omicron variants spread.

The Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot is available at more than 500 locations in Massachusetts including at retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites and mobile clinics.

Individuals do not need an ID or health insurance to access a vaccine and do not need to show a vaccine card when getting a vaccine.

Visit www.mass.gov/covid19booster for more information or visit the CDC website here .

Options for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Parents who prefer to have their adolescent vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly. Visit the VaxFinder website at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a list of available locations. Residents are able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering the Pfizer COVID booster. For individuals unable to use VaxFinder, or who have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM to 2 PM) is available by calling 2-1-1 . The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages

Vaccine Locations Across Western Massachusetts:

Springfield:

Springfield Vaccination Clinic: Located at 1 Federal St Springfield MA 01105. This vaccine sit is wheelchair accessible, provides a language line, and a low sensory space. Springfield: BHN – Equity Vaccine Clinic: Located at 35 Warwick St Springfield MA 01104 West Springfield: Walgreens (Westfield St.) : Located at 99 Westfield St. West Springfield MA 01089. You must schedule an appointment.

Chicopee:

Holyoke:

Holyoke: Stop & Shop (Lincoln Street): Located on 28 Lincoln Street Holyoke MA 01040 Holyoke: CVS (Beech St): Located on 400 Beech St Holyoke MA 01040

Longmeadow:

Longmeadow: Big Y: Located on 802 Williams Street Longmeadow MA 01106 Longmeadow: CVS (Bliss Road): Located on 746 Bliss Road Longmeadow MA 01106

Agawam:

Agawam: CVS (Silver St.): Located on 163 Silver Street Agawam MA 01001 Agawam: CVS (Springfield Street): Located on 287 Springfield Street Agawam MA 01001

Ludlow:

Ludlow: Walgreens (East St) : Located at 54 East St Ludlow MA 01056 Ludlow: Convenient MD Urgent Care: Located at 471 Center Street Ludlow MA 01056

Westfield:

Westfield: Arrow Prescription Center: Located at 427 North Elm Street Westfield MA 01085 Westfield: Walgreens (East Silver St.): Located at 7 East Silver St. Westfield MA 01085

Palmer:

Palmer: CVS Minute Clinic (Thorndike St): Located at 1001 Thorndike St. Palmer MA 01069 Palmer: Walgreens (Thorndike St): Located at 1047 Thorndike St Palmer MA 01069

